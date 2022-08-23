Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Don Mattingly, Rickey Henderson reunite prior to Marlins’ game against Athletics
A reunion of two of baseball’s greats took place in foul territory at RingCentral Stadium on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
Cardinals: 5 early offseason trade and free agent targets
It is never too early to begin looking at some potential offseason moves, and there are clear trade and free agent candidates arising for the Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory, but the ghosts of the 2022 offseason still haunt the club in some respect. Steven Matz, their big signing of the offseason, has dealt with injuries most of the year. The T.J. McFarland extension and signings like Drew VerHagen were complete misses. The injuries to Matz are not the clubs fault and the McFarland and VerHagen signings were low risk, yet they all leave sour tastes in fans mouths.
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Re-Signs Catcher Tony Wolters
The Dodgers made the decision to cut Tony Wolters loose this month. The veteran catcher was brought up to make up for the loss of Austin Barnes, who went on the family emergency list and had to be away from the team. Wolters got a few at-bats and didn’t do anything with them.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Minnesota Twins sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract on Thursday. Hamilton, who turns 32 next
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
NBC Sports
Zaidi pinpoints reason for 'alpha' Bart's recent Giants success
There has been a significant change in Joey Bart since the trade deadline. On Aug. 2, San Francisco sent catcher Curt Casali to the Seattle Mariners, handing back Bart the duties of being the Giants’ primary option behind the plate. “There was no notion that we need to move...
numberfire.com
Athletics position Stephen Vogt at first base on Tuesday night
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Vogt will operate first base after Seth Brown was moved to left field, Tony Kemp was shifted to second, and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our...
NBC Sports
Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations
Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
FOX Sports
Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (56-67, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-70, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 11 runs.
FanSided
