Kirk Merritt showing versatility in Saints practices by taking snaps at running back

Versatility has always been a hot topic for the New Orleans Saints, though we usually discuss it when talking about their defense. Players like P.J. Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins are all recent examples of players that could line up just about anywhere they were asked to on defense. But it’s not limited to that side of the ball. Tight end Taysom Hill is the perfect example considering his snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, and in the backfield over his time with the Saints.

But another name has come into focus here, in Destrehan native Kirk Merritt. He, like Ty Montgomery in past years, has begun practicing at both wide receiver and running back. The concept isn’t new to Merritt though. He played a similar role during his high school days, splitting snaps between the two positions. He’s played well for New Orleans throughout the summer and just had a highlight reel-worthy kick return in their preseason game with the Green Bay Packers, taking it 59 yards upfield. Showing out on special teams helps, but it’s a good idea to test his flexibility on offense, too.

Merritt highlighted that the toughest hurdle of for the transition will be learning protections — that entails more than blocking defensive backs out on the edge for the converted wide receiver. It’s about reading blockers ahead of him, working off of bigger linebackers, and of course learning where he fits into it all from the backfield. Head coach Dennis Allen said that the “more things you can do, the more valuable you become.” Merritt is putting that to the test, and his next opportunity comes Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.