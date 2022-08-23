Read full article on original website
WTHI
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
MyWabashValley.com
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
WTHI
Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
visitvincennes.org
Interview with a Local – Norbert Brown
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
newschannel20.com
Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
vincennespbs.org
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
WTHI
Paris man dead following mowing accident
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire
One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened in the 2700 block of E County Road 575 N.
WTHI
Local event to support law enforcement and first responders
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three groups are teaming together to support local law enforcement and first responders. Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and the Wounded Blue are hosting the second annual National Law Enforcement Summit. This year's summit is in Terre Haute at the Convention Center. Guest speakers...
WAND TV
Angel Alley in Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An alley in downtown Danville is being renovated, hoping to draw more residents downtown. The city recently received a three million dollar grant through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program, and with that they plan to beautify a downtown alley. Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr....
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
Paris man dies after lawn mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edgar […]
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses the continued uncertainty around READI grant funding
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses an updated Amtrak station and the return of an annual pro motocross racing event. Plus, more on the continued uncertainty around the state’s READI grant funding.
WTHI
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes schools approve lower budget
Vincennes Community Schools will advertise a budget of over $31,000,000. The school board on Monday approved the estimated budget which has a tax rate of $1.11. School Superintendent Greg Parsley explained the tax rate is traditionally advertised at a high rate to be sure the corporation is protected as the rate cannot be raised once approved by the state but can be lowered.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
