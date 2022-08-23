Read full article on original website
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
Yardbarker
Report: Yankees players still shocked by Jordan Montgomery trade to Cardinals
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
3 Mets free agents who won’t be back next season and why
The New York Mets have a huge class of free agents after this season is over. They even added a couple more at the trade deadline but those guys not under contract beyond this season should be viewed exclusively as rentals anyway. It’s those guys who opened the year with...
3 Mets who will be off the roster by September 1
What will the New York Mets roster look like on September 1? For sure, it’ll include 28 players. That’s when rosters expand by 2 and the Mets get a chance to carry an extra pitcher and a bat. Those two players might already be with the team as we should expect a couple of demotions before September 1.
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Big Mets trade deadline deal of 2021 has unexpected payoff this year
In the face of some New York Mets injuries, a doubleheader, and few places to turn, it was Trevor Williams who stepped up in the first game on Saturday. He did what he has done more than anyone else this year. He gave the Mets some scoreless innings. When the...
Could Giants 2023 season-opener vs. Yankees be the Aaron Judge reunion game?
We know — Aaron Judge playing for any team other than the Yankees right now is just speculation. The slugger is still wearing pinstripes at least until the end of this season, and wherever he plays after that is anyone's guess. Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022
The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why the Mets should be the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes frontrunners
If it wasn't already clear, this is a new era of New York Mets baseball. The times with the penny-pinching Wilpon's are over, and the Mets are all in. They are 30+ games above .500 and are currently the World Series favorite according to Fangraphs. At the trade deadline, the...
Yardbarker
Mets statistically more likely to win World Series than Yankees?
The New York Mets made a statement of intent, in the eyes of some, shortly after last month's All-Star break when they took back-to-back home games against the city rival Yankees. Not to be outdone, the Yankees fired back earlier this week by sweeping the Mets over a pair of...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom set to take the mound tonight as the New York Mets look to get back on track
The New York Mets just had a day off to pick up the rest they had to have. After a challenging 10-game road trip and 13 games in 12 days, the Mets got needed time yesterday. It should help rejuvenate them as they must keep winning. With three consecutive series...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
FanSided
