Queens, NY

FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast

Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
Philadelphia, NY
FanSided

3 Mets free agents who won’t be back next season and why

The New York Mets have a huge class of free agents after this season is over. They even added a couple more at the trade deadline but those guys not under contract beyond this season should be viewed exclusively as rentals anyway. It’s those guys who opened the year with...
FanSided

3 Mets who will be off the roster by September 1

What will the New York Mets roster look like on September 1? For sure, it’ll include 28 players. That’s when rosters expand by 2 and the Mets get a chance to carry an extra pitcher and a bat. Those two players might already be with the team as we should expect a couple of demotions before September 1.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
Freddie Freeman
Max Muncy
Bryce Harper
Kyle Schwarber
Juan Soto
Cody Bellinger
Matt Olson
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Braves#Phillies#The National League
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

