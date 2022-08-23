Read full article on original website
A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
