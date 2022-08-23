Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”

CHARLESTON, SC