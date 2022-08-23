ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KGUN 9

School district adds 'opt-in' corporal punishment as advocates call for an end to the practice

A Missouri school district announced that it will be reinstating an "opt-in" policy on corporal punishing citing a parent survey on punishment that lead to the decision. “One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,” said Dr. Merlyn Johnson, a superintendent in Missouri. “So we reacted by implementing several different strategies, corporal punishment being one of them,” he said.
MISSOURI STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona teachers can apply for up to $600 to spend in classroom, but funds are going fast

PHOENIX – Arizona teachers can apply for grants of up to $600 each to fund classroom supplies or projects, but they better hurry. “It will probably go by pretty quickly because … it’s capped at $5 million, and the last time we made a $14 million investment it was completely spent down in less than two weeks,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday, the first day teachers could apply for the funds.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Arizona life expectancy falls 2.5 years

WASHINGTON (KRONKITE) — Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tuesday said life expectancy...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Quantum Fiber is coming to Arizona

Quantum Fiber is connecting more families and small businesses with fiber internet expansions in more than 20 markets across 12 states. Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:. • Gigabit...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise

A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced.  Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Proposed plan by Republican lawmaker would add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teacher pay has been a controversial topic in Arizona, and now a new plan would give all Arizona teachers an immediate $10,000 raise if passed through the state legislature. But some critics said this is likely all talk and no action. Why? Because they said, history repeats itself.
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says gaps at border wall near Yuma have been filled

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that border wall gaps the state was filling in near Yuma have been completed. Crews have worked since Aug. 12 to fill in nearly three-quarters of a mile of gaps — about 3,800 feet — with double-stacked shipping containers.
AZFamily

Student Loan Forgiveness: How many Arizonans could be affected

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of Arizonans. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 884,400 Arizonans have debt from federal student loans totaling $31.6 billion. The announcement by...
ARIZONA STATE

