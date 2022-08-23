Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
School district adds 'opt-in' corporal punishment as advocates call for an end to the practice
A Missouri school district announced that it will be reinstating an "opt-in" policy on corporal punishing citing a parent survey on punishment that lead to the decision. “One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,” said Dr. Merlyn Johnson, a superintendent in Missouri. “So we reacted by implementing several different strategies, corporal punishment being one of them,” he said.
KTAR.com
Arizona teachers can apply for up to $600 to spend in classroom, but funds are going fast
PHOENIX – Arizona teachers can apply for grants of up to $600 each to fund classroom supplies or projects, but they better hurry. “It will probably go by pretty quickly because … it’s capped at $5 million, and the last time we made a $14 million investment it was completely spent down in less than two weeks,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday, the first day teachers could apply for the funds.
KGUN 9
Arizona life expectancy falls 2.5 years
WASHINGTON (KRONKITE) — Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tuesday said life expectancy...
azbigmedia.com
Quantum Fiber is coming to Arizona
Quantum Fiber is connecting more families and small businesses with fiber internet expansions in more than 20 markets across 12 states. Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:. • Gigabit...
KTAR.com
Stealing home: Dozens of Arizona houses fraudulently sold without owners’ knowledge
PHOENIX – Arizona is seeing a rise in deed fraud schemes in which entire homes are sold out from under the rightful owners. The state Attorney General’s Office said it has received dozens of complaints about properties being sold without the owners’ knowledge by unknown scammers who filed forged warranty deeds with the county recorder’s office.
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
AZFamily
Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise
A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced. Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KGUN 9
Referee shortage could put an end to some states' Friday night lights
It's that time of year again: High school football is back in season. But the classic Friday night lights may have to be held on a different day. That’s because there’s a referee shortage. In Aurora, Colorado, the striped-shirt guys will have to be spread throughout the week.
AZFamily
Proposed plan by Republican lawmaker would add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teacher pay has been a controversial topic in Arizona, and now a new plan would give all Arizona teachers an immediate $10,000 raise if passed through the state legislature. But some critics said this is likely all talk and no action. Why? Because they said, history repeats itself.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
12news.com
Latest drought monitor in Arizona shows benefit of monsoon storms
The latest Arizona drought monitor released on Aug. 25 shoe how recent monsoon storms have helped improve our drought outlook. Krystle Henderson has the details.
fox5ny.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says gaps at border wall near Yuma have been filled
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that border wall gaps the state was filling in near Yuma have been completed. Crews have worked since Aug. 12 to fill in nearly three-quarters of a mile of gaps — about 3,800 feet — with double-stacked shipping containers.
AZFamily
Student Loan Forgiveness: How many Arizonans could be affected
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of Arizonans. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 884,400 Arizonans have debt from federal student loans totaling $31.6 billion. The announcement by...
Arizona woman facing $14k in bills after medical flight she didn't need
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In a playroom filled with toys for a one-year-old boy going on two years old, Amy Maher watches her son play. “He surprised us,” Maher said. Maher said her son, Bradley, is the first boy in a long line of girl-cousins and her first baby earth side.
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
