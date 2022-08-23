PHOENIX – Arizona teachers can apply for grants of up to $600 each to fund classroom supplies or projects, but they better hurry. “It will probably go by pretty quickly because … it’s capped at $5 million, and the last time we made a $14 million investment it was completely spent down in less than two weeks,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday, the first day teachers could apply for the funds.

