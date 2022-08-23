ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trace Adkins Speaks Out About Working With Anne Heche on One of Her Final Projects

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cE2U_0hS5SEOw00

Before Anne Heche’s death earlier this month after a fiery car wreck, she was a prolific actress. She started her television and film career in 1991 with a recurring role in the TV show Another World. From there, Heche appeared in nearly 100 more projects. Several of those are still in post-production. In her last movie which premiered before her death, Heche worked with country music star Trace Adkins.

13 Minutes premiered in 2021. The survival/action movie saw four families fighting for survival as a tornado ripped through their small Midwestern town. The film garnered mixed reviews. However, Adkins remembers his time on the set fondly. More specifically, he looks back fondly at the time he spent working alongside Anne Heche.

Recently, Trace Adkins opened up about what it was like to work with Anne Heche while promoting his upcoming series Monarch on Fox News. The country-singer-turned-actor said that he “enjoyed every minute” of working with Heche.

Trace Adkins Remembers Working with Anne Heche

“My time with Anne was way too short,” Trace Adkins began. “I met her and got to work with her and got to spend a couple of weeks with her and just enjoyed every minute of it.”

Trace Adkins went on to talk about what made working with Anne Heche such a positive experience. “She was just so energetic. I mean, the energy that she brought into the room with her was just… it was infectious,” he recalled. “She brought everybody up a little bit when she would come on set.”

Adkins continued, saying, “It’s just tragic. I hate that I won’t get to work with her again.”

Anne Heche Left a Lasting Impression

Trace Adkins is far from the only one who remembers Anne Heche fondly. What Remains was one of the last films that Heche worked on before her death and is currently in post-production. About a week after the actress died, What Remains director Nathan Scoggins talked about working with her.

“Anne Heche gave me her very best and I’m forever grateful,” he said. Scoggins added, “She was professional, knowing her lines and her character of a haunted small-town sheriff deeply… She was proud of the work she was doing.” Scoggins went on to say that she had “no ego” about her work. She often told him, “I’m here to be used. Put me where you want me,” Scoggins recalled. “She was enthusiastic, always up for an adventure.”

However, Heche also had a lighter side. Scoggins said Heche, ”was playful, often laughing and joking with me and members of our crew between takes.”

This seems to match up perfectly with what Trace Adkins said about working with her. These two accounts paint the picture of an actress who was serious about her craft and had the ability to light up whatever room she found herself in.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Anne Heche
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Television#Midwestern#Fox News
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy