Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WUSA9
Police arrest Prince George's Co. teen in connection to deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals in Suitland, Maryland. On Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Dr. around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according...
WUSA
Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Sunday afternoon. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Once at the...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in home during welfare check in Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday morning. Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Amherst Road, near the "unincorporated" part of Hyattsville. When...
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
Arlington County Police searching for suspect accused of stealing vehicle with child inside
ARLINGTON, Va. — A vehicle theft in Arlington, Virginia, could have taken a turn for the worst after police found a child who was inside at the time the car was stolen. DC Police located the child shortly after, along with the vehicle. Police say the child was found safe and unharmed.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead in Prince George's Home: Police
Editor's Note: The deceased woman's husband was charged in her death Monday. Go here for the latest updates. Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in an unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday.
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
msn.com
Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police
A woman was found dead inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday, authorities say. The police responded to a welfare check at a residence located at the 2000 Block of Amherst Road at 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female inside the home with trauma to her body, the Prince George’s County Police said in a statement.
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
Police: Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death in Capitol Heights
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. Graphic Content Warning: The content below may be disturbing for some. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights.
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward
BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
2-year-old and 6-year-old seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
WTOP
Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl
Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
Suspect arrested for the murder of 20-year-old at Hyattsville mall.
HYATTSVILLE, MD – Police today announced that a suspect has been arrested for the murder...
