Capitol Heights, MD

Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.
fox5dc.com

17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Sunday afternoon. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Once at the...
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead in Prince George's Home: Police

Editor's Note: The deceased woman's husband was charged in her death Monday. Go here for the latest updates. Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in an unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday.
msn.com

Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police

A woman was found dead inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday, authorities say. The police responded to a welfare check at a residence located at the 2000 Block of Amherst Road at 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female inside the home with trauma to her body, the Prince George’s County Police said in a statement.
msn.com

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
WUSA9

Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward

BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
WTOP

Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl

Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
