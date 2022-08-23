Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers questions about the changing CDC guidelines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) drops quarantine and social distancing recommendations, you may have some questions about what you should do if you or someone you know tests positive for the virus. Dr Jeff Pothoff is the chief quality officer at UW Health in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Salt therapy, infrared sauna opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — A salt therapy and infrared sauna business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony downtown Wednesday. The Salt Spot, at 227 E. Pleasant St. in Oconomowoc, held the event in conjunction with the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release. Family-owned, the Salt Spot provides its services...
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Milwaukee Tool Opens Wisconsin Plant Focused on "Hand Tool Innovation"
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Manufacturing company Milwaukee Tool celebrated the opening...
Eat at any of these 34 restaurants and support Children's Wisconsin
More than 34 Milwaukee-area restaurants and breweries will be raising funds to help Children's Wisconsin Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 25.
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposed, residents voice concern
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The owner of a Brookfield bicycle shop is looking to turn the property into a new store with dozens of apartments and townhomes, giving the long-time business a leg up on the changing times. But that idea is falling flat with a couple who is looking to put the brakes on the project.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
agupdate.com
Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin
There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
ozaukeepress.com
Spilling the beans on Highway 57
An accident at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Town of Fredonia amounted to a hill of beans, literally, when a semi truck carrying green beans overturned while making a turn from Highway 57 onto Highway D, spilling the fresh-picked produce, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the driver of the truck, who may have been hauling produce from an area field to the Lakeside Foods cannery in Belgium, was not injured. And area residents, who came away with a bushel basket or two of beans, were more than happy to help with the cleanup.
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
WISN
Grandma hospitalized with third-degree burns for 57 days goes home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After nearly two months, a West Allis woman severely injured in a mobile home fire is out of the hospital. Kimberly Guy remembers waking up in the middle of the night to her home on fire June 19. As first responders dramatically rescued her 3-year-old...
