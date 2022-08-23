An accident at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Town of Fredonia amounted to a hill of beans, literally, when a semi truck carrying green beans overturned while making a turn from Highway 57 onto Highway D, spilling the fresh-picked produce, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the driver of the truck, who may have been hauling produce from an area field to the Lakeside Foods cannery in Belgium, was not injured. And area residents, who came away with a bushel basket or two of beans, were more than happy to help with the cleanup.

FREDONIA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO