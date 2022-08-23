ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Young moved to reserve/PUP, to miss first four games

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
In an appearance on the “Sports Junkies” last month, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said defensive end Chase Young would “miss a little bit of time” to begin the regular season.

Later in that same interview, Rivera said Young would at least miss Week 1 when pressed. Young began training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), along with three other Washington players. Chase Roullier and Logan Thomas have since been activated.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Commanders were moving Young to the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

The news is not a surprise, and Young could miss longer. This doesn’t mean there is a setback in his recovery. Remember, Young suffered the injury in November, and while Thomas also suffered an ACL injury, he said Young’s was more serious.

The move means the Commanders will keep an extra defensive end on the initial 53-man roster until Young is activated. Young does not count against the roster until he is activated from the PUP list.

