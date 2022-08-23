ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years

Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
MarketRealist

Lachlan Murdoch Carries Hefty Net Worth to Defamation Lawsuit

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation CEO and son of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, has sued an Australian publication called Crikey for defamation. The lawsuit is poised to garner immense attention and serve as a test for Australia’s notoriously strict defamation laws. Article continues below advertisement. The publication alleges Murdoch...
The Independent

Trump’s surgeon general calls flurry of vicious attacks following Fauci retirement ‘scary’

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams denounced a wave of attacks from conservatives after Dr Anthony Fauci announced that he would step down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).Mr Adams wrote on Twitter that it was “scary” to see such public vitriol from conservatives who are convinced that any public health guideline or rule was an illegal assault on Americans’ freedoms. The US’s Covid response was widely hampered by noncompliance with public health guidelines that were weak to begin with, leading the US to suffer more recorded deaths than any country on Earth.“Scary...
Business Insider

New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'

A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
The Independent

Trump lawyer never claimed ex-president declassified documents in correspondence with Biden administration

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump never claimed he declassified any documents that were retrieved from his Florida home in January in communications with the Biden administration, and unsuccessfully tried to use claims of executive privilege to prevent the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) from allowing FBI agents access to the records.A 10 May letter from the National Archives to one of Mr Trump’s lawyers, M Evan Corcoran, reveals that Mr Trump’s legal team sent a 12 April letter asking the Biden administration for permission to inspect the records contained in 15 boxes which Nara officials picked up...
The Independent

Socialites deny Juneteenth party was racist at press conference – and inadvertently spark new race row

A Rochester, New York, couple accused of hosting a racist party mocking Juneteenth rejected those allegations during a press conference after a Black firefighter filed a lawsuit against them. Firefighter Jerrod James, who was asked by the fire chief to attend the party while he was on duty, alleges in his legal filing that dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia hosted a racist pool party earlier this summer. The couple claimed on Tuesday that the party was indented to make fun of liberal politicians but that it wasn’t racist. While the Nicosias said their party on...
