unthsc.edu

TCOM’s Department of Pediatrics, JPS Health Network hosting 5th Annual Ralph L. Anderson, MD Women’s Health Symposium

Honoring an inspiring legacy, The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine is partnering with the JPS Health Network for the 5th Annual Ralph J. Anderson, MD Women’s Health Symposium. The symposium will be in person at the Amon Carter Center at Lena Pope at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 16.
FORT WORTH, TX
unthsc.edu

HSC and MedStar Mobile Healthcare expand partnership

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and MedStar Mobile Healthcare are working together to promote health in North Texas. Leaders from the two health care entities recently signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines a formal working relationship aimed at enhancing health education and training, research and the delivery of health care services in the community.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
Q92

Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’

A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Two Arlington businesses have roots in owners' love of trees

Caleb Geer of Urban Tree Merchants and Ryan Elliott of Treehuggers Tree Service are two Arlington neighbors with a passion for trees. Photo by J.G. Domke. A few years ago, Ryan Elliott was working at a corporate job and was good at it but says “I wasn’t feeling a lot of purpose.”
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows

Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX

