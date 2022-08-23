ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Exclusive Offer from WeShoot!

Exclusive Offer! Purchase a new annual WeShoot membership, and get a month FREE, + this FREE custom pistol bag (a $24.99 value!). Valid until September 30, 2022, while supplies last. WeShoot is located at 1955 Swarthmore Avenue, Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Over 100 Campers Tap Into Summer Fun And Joy At Lakewood Camp Simcha Without Borders

The excitement and spirit of summer are back for kids with serious illnesses and disabilities as Camp Simcha Without Borders returns to Lakewood for an unforgettable third year. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chai Lifeline developed Camp Simcha Without Borders to bring summer joy to sick children in communities across...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Society
thelakewoodscoop.com

Today: Lakewood School District Food Box Distribution

Food Box distribution will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the following two locations:. Meal boxes include one breakfast and one lunch for 7 days for each eligible child, for a total of 14 meals per week. Eligibility: Children from 0-18...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Toms River Opens Kosher Pantry

Encompass Health Rehabilitation recently worked with Bikur Cholim to open a kosher pantry at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital located in Toms River, across the street from Community Medical Center. “We just wanted to spread the amazing news to the Lakewood community that patients who keep kosher now have a private...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tls
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJSP to Set Up Sobriety Checkpoint in Toms River

In an effort to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence, the New Jersey State Police will set up a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, in Toms River. If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

State Issues 30 Notices of Violation to Housing Providers, Including in Toms River, for Non-Compliance with Law Expanding Housing Opportunities for Persons with Criminal Records

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) announced today that DCR has issued 30 Notices of Violation to housing providers around the state for allegedly violating New Jersey’s Fair Chance in Housing Act by asking questions on housing applications that are prohibited by the law, and by posting housing advertisements or maintaining housing policies that do not comply with the statute.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey To Soon Be Home To World’s Largest Indoor Go-Kart Track [PHOTOS]

New Jersey is already home to the world’s largest roller coaster and now the state will also be able to boast the largest indoor go-kart track, according to the company building the massive new course. The company, Supercharged Entertainment, say they are nearing completion on the multi-level track, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy