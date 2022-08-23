Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Exclusive Offer from WeShoot!
Exclusive Offer! Purchase a new annual WeShoot membership, and get a month FREE, + this FREE custom pistol bag (a $24.99 value!). Valid until September 30, 2022, while supplies last. WeShoot is located at 1955 Swarthmore Avenue, Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished...
thelakewoodscoop.com
TEHILLIM: Tefillos in Lakewood for the Stamford Rosh Yeshiva
There will be a Tehillim gathering in Lakewood at 10:00 PM this evening for the Stamform Rosh Yeshiva, who is in serious condition. Tehillim will take place at the Chabura Rooms at the Beren building over the BMG Dining room.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Esther Rochel Halberstam A”H of Lakewood [Levaya Live Stream]
It is with regret we inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Esther Rochel Halberstam A”H who was Niftar this evening following a lengthy illness. The Nifteres is the wife of Yb”l Reb Yitzchok, a Mispallel of Kol Aryeh, and daughter of Hagaon Rav Avrohom Sterbuch, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Bobov London. She was in her forties.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Over 100 Campers Tap Into Summer Fun And Joy At Lakewood Camp Simcha Without Borders
The excitement and spirit of summer are back for kids with serious illnesses and disabilities as Camp Simcha Without Borders returns to Lakewood for an unforgettable third year. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chai Lifeline developed Camp Simcha Without Borders to bring summer joy to sick children in communities across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
Today: Lakewood School District Food Box Distribution
Food Box distribution will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the following two locations:. Meal boxes include one breakfast and one lunch for 7 days for each eligible child, for a total of 14 meals per week. Eligibility: Children from 0-18...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: What are YOU doing with your children during this between camp and school week?
Dear readers, I don’t know about you, but on our neighborhood chat, all us mothers are talking about the last few days is the between camp and school week (or weeks). Many of us are working mothers, and needing to entertain kids all day isn’t always an option.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Local Resident Finds Worms in Kirkland Grapefruit Cup
A Lakewood resident sent us the attached picture, showing a worm in a Kirkland grapefruit cup. The consumer tells TLS his wife found a worm in a cup several days ago, so he was on the lookout. Today, he says he opened a cup and found this worm. The consumer...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Toms River Opens Kosher Pantry
Encompass Health Rehabilitation recently worked with Bikur Cholim to open a kosher pantry at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital located in Toms River, across the street from Community Medical Center. “We just wanted to spread the amazing news to the Lakewood community that patients who keep kosher now have a private...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJSP to Set Up Sobriety Checkpoint in Toms River
In an effort to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence, the New Jersey State Police will set up a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, in Toms River. If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Looking into Programming? Open House for the Software Web & Apps Course @ PCS!
Software & Web Development Course (11th Cohort) – 8 placement coordinators to help you find a job. – Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms. – Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed. – Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio.
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Issues 30 Notices of Violation to Housing Providers, Including in Toms River, for Non-Compliance with Law Expanding Housing Opportunities for Persons with Criminal Records
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) announced today that DCR has issued 30 Notices of Violation to housing providers around the state for allegedly violating New Jersey’s Fair Chance in Housing Act by asking questions on housing applications that are prohibited by the law, and by posting housing advertisements or maintaining housing policies that do not comply with the statute.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey To Soon Be Home To World’s Largest Indoor Go-Kart Track [PHOTOS]
New Jersey is already home to the world’s largest roller coaster and now the state will also be able to boast the largest indoor go-kart track, according to the company building the massive new course. The company, Supercharged Entertainment, say they are nearing completion on the multi-level track, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelakewoodscoop.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lakewood, seriously injured [PHOTOS]
A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident a short time ago in Lakewood. The accident happened at the intersection of Route 9 and 8th Street. The pedestrian is being hospitalized. The Lakewood police department’s Traffic Safety division and DOT are investigating. [TLS-95]
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
Comments / 0