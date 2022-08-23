Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
3 surprise cuts the Packers could make by Week 1
The Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make heading into the 53-player roster cut deadline on Aug. 30. Here are three players they could shockingly cut. The Green Bay Packers filed to make it to the Super Bowl last year, despite how dominant they were in the regular season. This offseason, the team lost a huge name in wide receiver Davante Adams, and watched as linebacker Za’Darius Smith sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the team is still expected to contend in the NFC, as they seriously bolstered up their defense where it could make up for their lack of star power in the receiving game.
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
Yardbarker
Packers Process Four Roster Moves
Packers WR Danny Davis and S Vernon Scott also reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. Scott, 24, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract that included a $83,687 signing bonus.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee
An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis. Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver as the Broncos’ head coach. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is now the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. All those changes will make it tough for the Packers to post the NFC’s best regular-season record for a third straight year. Rodgers looks forward to the challenge. He’s helped by the return of Tom Clements, who is back as quarterbacks coach after filling the same role during the Packers’ 2010 championship season. That season remains Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl appearance.
Packers film room: Rookie OL Zach Tom looked the part against Saints
The Green Bay Packers selected Zach Tom in the fourth round of this year’s draft after a productive career at Wake Forest. So far, the early returns on the rookie offensive lineman have exceeded expectations. Tom was a three-year starter in college, lining up at left tackle and center....
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Not playing Thursday
Valdes-Scantling was not in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports. The same applies to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with a knee issue. Once the season starts, both players are in line to see key roles in Kansas City's passing attack, along with fellow wideouts Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.
CBS Sports
Packers vs. Chiefs score: Kansas City honors Len Dawson, edges Green Bay in preseason finale
In a possible Super Bowl preview, the Chiefs and Packers closed out their respective preseasons on Thursday night. After a back-and-fourth first half, the Chiefs scored the only touchdown of the second half to pull out a 17-10 win. The Chiefs used the night to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died earlier this week at the age of 87.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
CBS Sports
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
