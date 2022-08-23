Read full article on original website
“House of the Dragon” Is Officially a Hit. Get Ready for At Least Three More “Thrones” Spinoffs.
HBO released its audience figures yesterday for last Sunday’s premiere of House of the Dragon — the very first and very crucial spinoff to Game of Thrones — and they’re a doozy. An astonishing 9.986 million viewers tuned in, which is an all-time record for any “new original series” in a near half-century of HBO programming.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 will likely expand on Daemon Targaryen's reaction to King Viserys' new heir. When will the next chapter come out on HBO?
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon
Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
The Ringer
The ‘House of the Dragon’ Cheat Sheet
After more than three years, HBO is finally dipping its toes back into Westeros this weekend. And if you ever had trouble following Game of Thrones, well, House of the Dragon won’t be much more straightforward. The new series, a prequel set almost 200 years before Thrones, is a “family drama” that centers on a civil war for the Iron Throne, which means it will feature plenty of Targaryens, more than a dozen dragons, and a family tree that looks more like a family tumbleweed.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Danny DeVito on Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Remake: ‘If They Don’t Put Me in That, They Don’t Have a Hair on Their Ass’
A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
George Lopez Joins Growing Group of Comedians Suing Pandora for Copyright Payments (Exclusive)
A wave of comedians’ copyright cases with the potential to seriously boost streaming royalties gained more clout Tuesday when George Lopez added his name to the list of comics seeking compensation from Pandora, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Lopez joins a growing host of comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew...
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 39, felt pushed to pose for men’s magazines in her 20s: ‘It’s not like I won an Olympic medal’
The ‘24’ and ‘Girl Next Door’ star recently guested on the ‘Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson’ podcast where she discussed feeling pressure from film studios to pose scandalously for magazines like Maxim early in her career.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
The Umbrella Academy meets its apocalyptic end on Netflix
Full spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy season 3. It's official: The Umbrella Academy is about to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix. The fan favorite Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and all of its major stars are set to return for the show's (hopefully) epic conclusion.
ComicBook
New Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Focuses on Dark Magic
A new trailer for the highly-anticipated action RPG Hogwarts Legacy has today been revealed. Within the past month, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy would no longer be launching in 2022 and would instead arrive in February 2023. Fortunately, that wait should now be a bit easier thanks to this new gameplay trailer that has been shown off.
Dead Island 2 finally has a release date it might make
It's been over eight years since Dead Island 2 was announced, and now it's finally happening.
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Killer Speaks Out on That Finale Reveal and Their Motive
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the entirety of the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 finale, “I Know Who Did It.”. What motivates someone like Poppy (Adina Verson), fka Becky, Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) oft-belittled assistant, to mastermind a murder worthy of not one, but two true crime podcasts? According to the “Only Murders in the Building” star themself, a “deep-seated need” for recognition, if not overt notoriety.
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Stare Down a Mysterious Future in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Thriller ‘White Noise’ (Video)
If you’ve ever wondered what “Stranger Things” would look like through the lens of “The Squid and the Whale” filmmaker Noah Baumbach, Netflix appears to be granting that wish. The first teaser trailer for the Oscar-nominated “Frances Ha” and “Marriage Story” writer/director’s new film “White Noise” has arrived, which finds Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing a married couple in the 1980s trying to keep their family safe from… something.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
TheWrap
Comments / 0