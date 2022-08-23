The Business Secretary has warned Royal Mail that the Czech billionaire part-owner of West Ham could face a national security probe if he raises his stake in the delivery giant to more than 25%, the company has told investors.Royal Mail told the London Stock Exchange that Kwasi Kwarteng “reasonably suspects” that Vesa Equity Investment might increase its stake in the company from 22% to more than a quarter.If this happens, it would trigger an investigation through the recent National Security Investment Act, the minister told Royal Mail.Mr Kwarteng has the power to investigate deals that “will result in an acquisition that...

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO