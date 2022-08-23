Read full article on original website
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
Indian Billionaire Adds Nearly $1B In A Day, Outperforming Musk, Bezos Combined
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani added nearly $1 billion in a single day after his conglomerate Adani Group announced that it would snap a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). What Happened: Adani's net worth swelled by $928 million on Wednesday. Among his peers, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
What The Whistleblower Means For Elon Musk And Twitter: 'Gasoline Into The Fire'
The former security chief for social media platform Twitter Inc. TWTR is speaking out about practices at his former company. Here’s a look at the whistleblower complaint and what it could mean for the pending acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Former Twitter...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
India's NDTV Seeks to Block Billionaire Adani's Takeover on Regulatory Grounds
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday sought to block Gautam Adani's attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid from the billionaire tycoon's group could not proceed. NDTV is regarded by some as one of the few independent...
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Taiwanese Boy Says He Got Blocked On Chinese TikTok For Calling Xi Jinping A 'Fatty'
A Taiwanese boy has said he was banned from TikTok's Chinese version, Douyin, for calling President Xi Jinping "a fatty." What Happened: In a YouTube video, Taiwanese-Canadian Daniel Ku was seen asking several Taiwanese citizens about their opinion on China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunyin, who emphasized the one-nation theory using gastronomic connections.
Jack Dorsey-Led Block's Afterpay And Australian Bank Westpac Terminate Partnership
'Buy now, pay later' company Afterpay Ltd — owned by Jack Dorsey's Block Inc SQ — and Westpac Banking Corporation WEBNF have ended their partnership after the Australian payments firm rolled back a smartphone app it was running with the bank. What Happened: Westpac, in a statement emailed...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.
Government to probe Czech billionaire’s Royal Mail stake over national security
The Business Secretary has warned Royal Mail that the Czech billionaire part-owner of West Ham could face a national security probe if he raises his stake in the delivery giant to more than 25%, the company has told investors.Royal Mail told the London Stock Exchange that Kwasi Kwarteng “reasonably suspects” that Vesa Equity Investment might increase its stake in the company from 22% to more than a quarter.If this happens, it would trigger an investigation through the recent National Security Investment Act, the minister told Royal Mail.Mr Kwarteng has the power to investigate deals that “will result in an acquisition that...
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - For years Indian television company NDTV pursued an independent line critical of the government even as others embraced strident nationalism. Now a proposed takeover by tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has raised fears that one of the country's last bastions of free media is under threat. NDTV...
