BBC

India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Gautam Adani
US News and World Report

India's NDTV Seeks to Block Billionaire Adani's Takeover on Regulatory Grounds

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday sought to block Gautam Adani's attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid from the billionaire tycoon's group could not proceed. NDTV is regarded by some as one of the few independent...
The Independent

Government to probe Czech billionaire’s Royal Mail stake over national security

The Business Secretary has warned Royal Mail that the Czech billionaire part-owner of West Ham could face a national security probe if he raises his stake in the delivery giant to more than 25%, the company has told investors.Royal Mail told the London Stock Exchange that Kwasi Kwarteng “reasonably suspects” that Vesa Equity Investment might increase its stake in the company from 22% to more than a quarter.If this happens, it would trigger an investigation through the recent National Security Investment Act, the minister told Royal Mail.Mr Kwarteng has the power to investigate deals that “will result in an acquisition that...
investing.com

Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - For years Indian television company NDTV pursued an independent line critical of the government even as others embraced strident nationalism. Now a proposed takeover by tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has raised fears that one of the country's last bastions of free media is under threat. NDTV...
