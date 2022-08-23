Read full article on original website
Manitowoc Shipbuilders Football Team Boards the Badger Today
With its’ 2nd game of the season coming up Friday night in lower Michigan, the Manitowoc Lincoln varsity football team and its’ fans are leaving on the SS Badger car ferry this afternoon (August 24th). The Shipbuilders meet up with the Sailors of Mona Shores High School in...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jeanne Linda (Erickson) Barnard
Jeanne Linda Barnard, 71, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility after a year of valiantly battling brain cancer. She was born March 22, 1951, in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of the late...
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse August 5-12, 2022
Gibraltar is hosting a back-to-school night Sept. 1, 3-5 pm. During this time, parents can drop off students’ school supplies, meet teachers, visit classrooms, leave any medications with the school nurse and have parent meetings. 4K orientation will take place at 5 pm at Gibraltar and the Northern Door Children’s Center. Parents who are unable […]
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lloyd Donald Abel
Lloyd Donald Abel, 77, of Brussels died on Aug. 20, 2022. He was born September 3, 1944, in Greenwood, Wisconsin to Otto and Grace (Herr) Abel. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. In 1968, he married Dawn Marie Blondheim in Illinois. Lloyd was...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: LeVaun Hope Mann
LeVaun Hope Mann, 95, of Washington Island, died, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Scandia Village in Sister Bay. She was born at home on Washington Island on October 9, 1926 to William Volney Jacobsen and Emilie Eugenie (Koyen) Jacobsen. LeVaun attended grade school at Jackson Harbor School and went to high school where the Art and Nature Center is today.
wearegreenbay.com
The Power of the River debuts in De Pere, showing in Menasha on Thursday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin local and former Local 5 News photographer is premiering a documentary about the history of the Fox River on Tuesday. Daniel Larson’s ‘The Power of the River’ debuted at the De Pere Cinema with a sold-out 160 guests attending the event. All tickets benefitted the De Pere Historical Society.
Door County Pulse
An Evening at the Peg Egan
Set at the foot of a grassy hill next to a cherry orchard, the Peg Egan Performing Arts Center (PAC) is a quintessentially “Door County” concert venue. It’s a take-your-own-chair affair, so attendees can choose their level of involvement in the concerts. At an August performance by the Blind Boys of Alabama the crowd formed something of a gradient: Hardcore fans staked out spots ahead of time at the front, and the more casual listeners stuck to the back.
Door County Pulse
Sibling Trio at Peg Egan
The Midwestern small-town sibling trio called Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a divided world and will further that cause in Egg Harbor on Aug. 28. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only group ever to win NBC’s The Voice. Their debut EP, Another World, sweeps the listener into a reflective space of fond memories, global issues and intimate conversations, and the siblings are eager to continue performing nationwide after the pandemic interrupted their very promising start.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: First Hunting Seasons Knocking on the Door
Wisconsin hunters who like their fast food on the wild side can begin the quest for frequent fliers Sept. 1: the opening day of the early goose, teal and mourning dove seasons. Migratory birds attract a small percentage of the state’s 800,000 or so hunters, but a much larger group...
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
WBAY Green Bay
Bay Fabrication to close Green Bay facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay facility has notified the state it will close in October, impacting all employees. Bay Fabrication, Inc., sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 17. The letter says the facility at 2929 Walker Dr. is set to close on Oct. 15, 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay
Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Incorporating As a Village Would Give Baileys Harbor More Control
I have read with interest, and heard comments from locals, about the disappointment in the architectural style and signage of the newest building in downtown Baileys Harbor. To be clear, my comments are not a criticism of the businesses that occupy the building, but rather the architecture, open commercial parking and lack of landscaping – it looks, to me, like it belongs in an urban city. In my eyes, it does not replicate any historical feature of the charming town of Baileys Harbor.
Door County Pulse
Improvement Coming to Culver’s Intersection
The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the “Culver’s intersection” – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
