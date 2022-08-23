Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle

Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Rumored to Eliminate [SPOILER] After a One-on-One
Gabby Windey allegedly sends one of her leading men home after an upcoming one-on-one. Here are 'The Bachelorette' spoilers fans should know.
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different States: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
'The Bachelorette': Gabby Reveals Why She Was Never Planning on Taking Logan to Hometowns (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey was never planning on visiting Logan's hometown. On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan was unceremoniously cut from the show when he tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after he successfully switched from Team Rachel to Team Gabby. Though Gabby did allow the videographer into her group of suitors,...
Does 'The Bachelorette' Frontrunner Erich Schwer Still Have a Job in Real Estate?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
Who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Pick in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Finale, According to Reality Steve
Details about how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of 'The Bachelorette' 2022 will end according to Reality Steve.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview
The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘The Bachelorette’: Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Sleep With the Lead During Filming
Rachel Recchia was grilled by Tino Franco's dad during hometowns on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19. Here's what he posted online about the show.
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
‘The Bachelorette’ Stylist Deletes Post About Rachel’s Controversial Hometown Outfit
Cary Fetman, 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 stylist, posted about Rachel Recchia's controversial hometown look -- but he then deleted the post.
Wayne Knight Of 'Seinfeld' Shares Why He Thinks Fans Hated The Show's Finale
The actor, who played Jerry Seinfeld's nemesis Newman, believes the sitcom's efforts to avoid a happy ending for its characters was ill-advised.
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Peta Murgatroyd reveals IVF transfer didn’t work
Peta Murgatroyd says she had “one of the saddest moments” of her life when she recently found out her in vitro fertilization transfer did not result in a successful pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, 36, revealed in an emotional video posted via Instagram Tuesday that 10 days after she underwent an embryo transfer, doctors called her to give her the bad news that there was no baby. “A little part of me died that day on the side of the road,” Murgatroyd wrote over the clip. “I had to wrap my head around the fact that I had spent months preparing...
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Tells Erich She’s in Love as Jason, Johnny Question Proposing, Rachel Recchia ‘Grilled’ by Tino’s Parents
Things got real for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia during their hometown dates, with several suitors admitting they weren’t ready to propose — and several L-bombs being dropped — on the Monday, August 22, episode of The Bachelorette. Gabby’s hometown dates were seemingly off to a good start — Jason’s mom and sister were quickly […]
The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia on Tyler, Tino, and the Finale
You know it's an eventful hometowns episode of The Bachelorette when you don't even get to all the hometowns. Then again, we've never had two Bachelorettes before. But in all fairness, Rachel Recchia had so much happen during three of her hometown dates that it warranted all the extra time spent with each guy.
