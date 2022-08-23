Read full article on original website
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Commanders bring back a former 4th-round draft pick
One day after NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 80 players, the Washington Commanders made another move. The Commanders claimed guard Wes Martin off waivers and released cornerback Channing Stribling. If Martin’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was a Washington fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
Yardbarker
Bears Waive WR Dazz Newsome
The Chicago Bears are dealing with wide receiver issues. But now their recieving corps is getting thinner. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are waiving Dazz Newsome. Dazz Newsome. The Chicago Bears drafted Newsome 221st overall, in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played...
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
FOX Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard will help depleted WR group, Daniel Jones
This Giants season has a primary goal: finding out whether Daniel Jones is a viable NFL quarterback. That's the most important task for the new regime, and almost everything it did in the offseason was about helping Jones, ensuring that he gets a real chance to prove himself. What he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeffery Johnson, DT, Oklahoma
Honors/CaptainshipTeam Captain (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202012 Starts, 16 Solo, 33 TOT, 6 TFL, 4.5 SCK, 2 FR, 1 TD. 201912 GP, 8 Starts, 14 Solo, 29 TOT, 3 TFL, 2.5 SCK, 1 FR. 201813 GP, 12 Starts, 13 Solo, 30 TOT, 1 TFL, .5 SCK, 1...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent injury
France was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. France appeared to be in pain after stretching to make the final out in the top of the second inning, and he was replaced at first base to begin the third frame. Prior to his departure, he went hitless in his lone at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.
2022 NFL Odds: Philadelphia Eagles over/under win total prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most improved teams in the NFL last season, vaulting themselves into the playoffs after a poor 2020. It is time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Eagles’ over/under win total. Philadelphia went 9-8, just...
Jets release OL Caleb Benenoch
The Jets released offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch among their cuts to trim their roster to 80. Benenoch only lasted a few weeks with the Jets. He came on board shortly after Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury along with the injury to Conor McDermott. With the releases of Benenoch...
Eagles trade Ugo Amadi to Titans for a sixth-round draft pick in 2024
The Eagles acquired Ugo Amadi for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and after one preseason appearance against the Browns, the team is trading him to an AFC contender. According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is trading Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for a swap of late-round draft picks. Amadi played well in the Eagles’...
Daniel Jeremiah sees a big rookie season for Commanders WR Jahan Dotson
Most mock drafts for the 2022 NFL draft had the Washington Commanders going with a wide receiver in the first round. However, those mock drafts often had Drake London, Garrett Wilson, or Chris Olave going to Washington. London and Wilson went right before Washington’s pick, but when the Commanders were...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
NBC Sports
Eagles trade Ugo Amadi 9 days after trading for him
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland. The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024. This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in...
CBS Sports
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday
McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
