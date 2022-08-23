ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: Progressive Democrats are facing their biggest test in New York

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5yKX_0hS5QZcX00

Four years ago, progressive Democrats in New York caused a political earthquake when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley. The congresswoman’s victory played a central role in the birth of the Squad, the plucky progressive bloc that came together within the Democratic House caucus after the party took back the chamber in 2018.

Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad colleagues — Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — added two to their number in 2020, when Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush turfed out longtime Democratic incumbents in New York and Missouri.

It seemed for a while that the Squad and progressives generally might form a powerful bloc to prod House Democratic leadership in their direction. In the same way, the right-wing grassroots Tea Party movement gave birth to the House Freedom Caucus, home of Donald Trump’s most devoted footsoldiers. For a while, it seemed really possible.

Since then, though, progressives have seen their influence diminish.

Many Democrats blamed the Squad’s “defund the police’’ mantra and its “socialist” rhetoric  for some moderate members’ losses in the 2020 congressional election. The faction failed to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill without a hard commitment from Senator Joe Manchin to support Build Back Better (remember that?), the enormous spending bill he single-handedly killed after months of negotiations. And their disappointments aren’t limited to the Capitol: New York’s mayoral election last year saw their preferred candidate Maya Wiley place third – and the city is now led by the decidedly non-left-wing Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain.

Since then, progressives have had a decidedly mixed primary season. Bush and Tlaib won their primaries handily, and prospective congresswoman Summer Lee broke through in Pennsylvania despite an onslaught from outside money groups. But Omar had a near-miss two weeks ago when primary challenger Don Samuels got within striking distance of her.

Michigan Congressman Andy Levin, a Progressive Caucus member who succeeded his father Sandy and whose uncle Carl was a Senator, lost to the decidedly more moderate Representative Haley Stevens after redistricting forced them into a member-on-member primary. Perhaps most gallingly of all, anti-abortion incumbent Representative Henry Cuellar beat back progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in Texas’s 28th district – thanks partially to the support of Pelosi.

And so to today, when some of progressives’ final showdowns are taking place in New York, where a chaotic round of redistricting has thrown the primary map into turmoil.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, a moderate who is also the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, successfully muscled progressive Representative Mondaire Jones out of his redrawn 17th district. He now faces Alessandra Biaggi, a state Senator who beat back a moderate Democrat in the 2018 primary.

Biaggi has successfully won Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement – but Biaggi rankled some elder Democratic leaders when she tweeted: “At the risk of sounding ageist, it’s still important to ask: when a majority of Congress is past child-bearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight [for parental leave and child care] to be?” Her caveat was not enough, and many Democratic leaders in the district did read the tweet as disrespectful.

Jones, meanwhile, was left without a political home, and decided to run in the state’s 10th district instead. But the progressive vote there is split between Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, former Representative Elizabeth Holtzman and Jones, among others. That potentially creates an opening for the decidedly more moderate (and self-funded ) Daniel Goldman, heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, who served as a Democratic attorney in Trump’s first impeachment.

Meanwhile, Bowman is fighting to hold on in the new 16th district, where faces two primary challengers from Westchester County. Both have dinged him on being a performative member of Congress rather than getting things done – and Eliot Engel, the congressman whom Bowman beat in 2020, has endorsed Vedat Gashi , one of Bowman’s challengers.

Incidentally, Ocasio-Cortez is one of the few progressives who has been spared a serious challenge this cycle. As City and State NY reported, she has raised a gobsmacking $10.2 million, putting her out of range for even the wealthiest would-be rivals. But it is entirely possible that come January, she and her cohort might have fewer allies in the House.

Comments / 1

I'm awake
2d ago

New York voters suckered into voting for these progressives while they get rich and the voters struggle with the highest inflation in 40 years

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Ocasio-Cortez admits to violating congressional financial disclosure rules

EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly admitted through her spokeswoman that she is flouting congressional financial disclosure rules. Ocasio-Cortez was due to report her 2021 finances to the House Ethics Committee 11 days ago on Aug. 13. However, the public remains in the dark as to the status of Ocasio-Cortez's finances as of Wednesday morning, and a spokeswoman for the New York lawmaker said Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Engel
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Elizabeth Holtzman
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Maya Wiley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ayanna Pressley
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progressive Democrats#House Democrats#Impeachment#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Caucus#Squad#Tea Party
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Trump lawyer never claimed ex-president declassified documents in correspondence with Biden administration

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump never claimed he declassified any documents that were retrieved from his Florida home in January in communications with the Biden administration, and unsuccessfully tried to use claims of executive privilege to prevent the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) from allowing FBI agents access to the records.A 10 May letter from the National Archives to one of Mr Trump’s lawyers, M Evan Corcoran, reveals that Mr Trump’s legal team sent a 12 April letter asking the Biden administration for permission to inspect the records contained in 15 boxes which Nara officials picked up...
POTUS
The Independent

Extreme Republican candidates allege voter fraud after losing primaries in New York and Florida

Two of the most extreme Republican candidates who lost their congressional primaries on Tuesday are following Donald Trump’s example and blaming their defeats on electoral fraud – without providing any evidence for it.Laura Loomer and Carl Paladino, who competed in Florida and New York, respectively, both came within single digits of their more mainstream opponents. Both have spent years chasing controversy, and have run for various high-ranking public offices without success.Ms Loomer, a noted Islamophobe who has made a reputation staging stunt protests – including at congressional hearings – came within seven points of her main rival in Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Eric Trump is scared of brother Don Jr, filmmaker reveals

Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has said that Eric Trump is scared of his older brother Donald Trump Jr. The man behind the Unprecedented documentary took part in a “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit on Tuesday. He said former President Donald Trump seemed to be “a very insecure man who depends on external adoration and can’t comprehend why he doesn’t get it. He also wears a huge amount of make up”. “I think he finds it difficult to understand that there are people who actually don’t like him. This bothers him a lot. He is fine with...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy