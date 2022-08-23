Read full article on original website
Lance Washburn
2d ago
So the race maybe close due to fall out over roe lol but nothing about the current economy or inflation. Typical leftist political hit piece.
Reply(178)
340
The RED Angle
2d ago
Let’s say ZERO. Why would anyone vote for a Democrat after this epic economic monstrosity we are experiencing and with many more epic Failures to come 🎉🎊🎉🎉
Reply(63)
232
HOPEFOX✝️
2d ago
And a Lousy Police Officer she was .. left her Revolver in her car to be Stolen by a Criminal.. and we Should Trust her to be A Senator
Reply(55)
177
Comments / 985