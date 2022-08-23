Offseason report card for every NFL team

Arizona Cardinals: C-

Arizona entered the offseason with an unhappy quarterback, and even their eventual contract extension for Kyler Murray was controversial. The losses of Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, and Chandler Jones could also have significant repercussions. On the bright side, the team did improve the offensive line with guard Will Hernandez and were able to somewhat offset DeAndre Hopkins' pending suspension by acquiring Marquise Brown. Big questions at cornerback represent a major need Arizona failed to address.

Atlanta Falcons: D

The Falcons remain in the middle of the painful rebuild, and it will get worse before it gets better. Marcus Mariota probably isn't a viable replacement for Matt Ryan at quarterback, and the loss of Calvin Ridley to a season-long suspension left the offensive weapons in dire need. Atlanta is set to rely on rookies Drake London and Tyler Allgeier for production, while the defense is just hoping and praying that veterans like Rashaan Evans, Lorenzo Carter, and Casey Hayward can provide a boost that's desperately needed. The current roster might be remembered for how the draft picks fared more than the team performance.

Baltimore Ravens: B

Baltimore should be better this season just based on better luck with health, but that didn't stop the front office from making some big moves. The right side of the offensive line was improved with Morgan Moses, while the defense filled voids with Josh Bynes, Marcus Williams, and Kyle Fuller. The team also had an active draft with picks they obtained for Orlando Brown Jr. and Marquise Brown, adding center Tyler Linderbaum along with significant defensive depth that new coordinator Mike Macdonald can mold. The only big remaining question is wideout, where the Ravens are obviously lacking proven talent.

Buffalo Bills: A

Buffalo enters the season as the Vegas favorite to win the Super Bowl after an aggressive offseason. The Bills shored up their offensive line with Rodger Saffold, and added much-needed running back depth with third-round pick James Cook. The defensive front seven looks even more ferocious with future Hall of Famer Von Miller, while first-round corner Kaiir Elam aids a secondary that met its match against KC in the Divisional Round. If healthy, it's hard to find an apparent weakness on this Bills squad.

Carolina Panthers: C-

Head coach Matt Rhule could be facing his last chance in Carolina, and he will likely be doing it with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. It remains to be seen how much of an improvement that will be over last year. The offensive line has undoubtedly taken a step forward with Bradley Bozeman and first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu, while the defense added veteran leadership with Matt Ioannidis and Xavier Woods. The loss of pass rusher Haason Reddick will be felt, and the failure to add running back depth behind oft-injured Christian McCaffrey could come back to bite the Panthers.

Chicago Bears: F

Chicago saw significant changes in the front office and coaching staff, but they weren't as aggressive in their personnel additions. The problematic offensive line saw a makeover, but additions like Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield don't breed confidence. The wideout room is clearly worse without Allen Robinson, though Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown have potential, and the defense suffered enormous losses with Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack. Star linebacker Roquan Smith's trade demands don't help matters as the team apparently just tries to tread water in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

Cincinnati came just short of one of the remarkable turnarounds in NFL history last season, but they didn't take their success for granted. The offensive line issues with addressed with Ted Karras, Alex Kappa, and La'el Collins. Hayden Hurst is a viable replacement for C.J. Uzomah, and the secondary added some much-needed young competition with Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Cleveland Browns: C

Cleveland made a franchise-defining move by trading Deshaun Watson and signing him to a record-breaking contract, knowing the potential on-field and off-field downside. The impact of every other offseason move Cleveland made is minuscule in comparison but still significant such as the additions of Amari Cooper and Taven Bryan. The bulk of the roster remains strong, but the likely absence of Watson clouds the team's status for the short term and potentially much longer.

Dallas Cowboys: C-

The Cowboys will miss some familiar names this season like Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson, La'El Collins, and Randy Gregory. Wide receiver also looks like a problem entering the season behind CeeDee Lamb, as offseason acquisition James Washington is out with a broken foot and Michael Gallup is questionable returning from knee surgery. Thus, there will be a lot of pressure on rookie Jalen Tolbert, as well as first-round guard Tyler Smith to keep things running smoothly on offense. New additions on defense like Carlos Watkins and Dante Fowler will also have significant pressure.

Denver Broncos: A

The price was steep, but it's hard to find much wrong with Denver's offseason when the headliner was the addition of Russell Wilson. He clearly solves the quarterback problem the franchise has had since they last won a Super Bowl. We shouldn't overlook the help Denver added on defense with Randy Gregory, who should help the team forget about Shelby Harris. The defensive talent remains strong, led by Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb, in the post-Von Miller era.

Detroit Lions: C

Detroit got huge upside with first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams as they continue to build for the long term. That long-term approach meant that they weren't as aggressive in free agency, though DJ Chark could be a sneaky add at wideout, and DeShon Elliott is a nice placeholder at safety while third-round pick Kerby Joseph develops. Given the team's timetable, a slide and steady build isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Green Bay Packers: C

The salary cap comes for every time at some point, and it came for the Packers this offseason with the losses of wideouts Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. There's already been some disarray at wideout during training camp, and those losses won't be forgotten. Still, rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have upside, and Sammy Watkins is a welcome addition, when healthy. Elsewhere, the team saw Za'Darius Smith go elsewhere, but keeping defensive stalwarts Preston Smith, Jaire Alexander, and Rasul Douglas around while adding two first-rounders in Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker should be considered a home run.

Houston Texans: C+

The firing of head coach David Culley and the resulting promotion of Lovie Smith is still a head-scratcher in the Texans rebuild, but some additions give the appearance of an organization that's trying. Marlon Mack, A.J. Cann, and Steven Nelson should help, while draftees like Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green, Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris, and Dameon Pierce address needs for the short and long term. Houston is likely to lose a lot of games again, but they've probably already hit rock bottom.

Indianapolis Colts: B

The merry-go-round at quarterback continues for the Colts, who opted for the stability of veteran Matt Ryan instead of Carson Wentz. The team made two favorable addresses in the process. After losing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team added stars Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore. The added offensive line depth also shouldn't be overlooked after the Colts had problems in that area last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C

Few teams were more aggressive than Jacksonville during the offseason, spending big money on the likes of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff, and Darious Williams. The reality is that it could take an overpay to attract free agents to the perennial loser, but the addition of proven head coach Doug Pederson couldn't hurt. First overall pick Travon Walker was controversial given his college stats, though fellow first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd could be a steal.

Kansas City Chiefs: B-

The 2022 offseason could be remembered as the year the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill, or it could be remembered for the bevy of young defensive talent the team acquired in the draft. First-round picks Trent McDuffie, and George Karlaftis have looked the part in training camp, while free agents Justin Reid and Carlos Dunlap filled needs in free agency. The wide receiver room still has its fair share of quality, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson joining Mecole Hardman.

Las Vegas Raiders: B-

It's hard to make a splashier hire than Josh McDaniels, even though he failed years ago in Denver, and the acquisition of Davante Adams is as impactful as any this offseason. The Raiders didn't stop there, signing star pass rusher Chandler Jones and trading Yannick Ngakoue for Rock Ya-Sin. Despite the significant changes, there remain some big questions about the offensive line and secondary that the team didn't have the draft capital to truly address.

Los Angeles Chargers: A

The Chargers came up just short of a playoff spot last season, but they're certainly a squad on the upswing. The additions of J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack make a capable defense even scarier, while Bryce Callahan and Kyle Van Noy should fair well as role players. The team also got some direct help for Justin Herbert, with tight end Gerald Everett and first-round guard Zion Johnson. LA could finally be ready to challenge the Chiefs for the AFC West.

Los Angeles Rams: B

The defending champs made the most of what they could with a poor cap situation and almost no draft capital, adding Allen Robinson, Bobby Wagner, and Troy Hill. The Aaron Donald extension was almost a given, and third-round guard Logan Bruss adds some much-needed depth. Replacing Robert Woods, Odell Beckham, and Von Miller won't be easy, but the Rams look well-situated for another run.

Miami Dolphins: A

Few teams made a bigger splash this offseason than the Dolphins, remaking their offensive personnel with Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds, Terron Armstead, Cedrick Williams, and Connor Williams. That's a lot of pressure for new head coach Mike McDaniel to take on, but he does have an impressive track record from his days in San Francisco. After the firing of Brian Flores, the transition of the defense will be interesting, but the Dolphins were able to extend Emmanuel Ogbah and Xavien Howard while also bringing in veteran Melvin Ingram.

Minnesota Vikings: B-

It wasn't a surprise to see Minnesota go the way of an offensive head coach after Mike Zimmer wore out his welcome. Kevin O'Connell has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal on offense, and second-round guard Ed Ingram could be the offensive line improvement the team desperately needed. The defense has been getting old fast, so it wasn't a surprise to see four picks on that side of the ball in the first four rounds, led by Lewis Cine. Za'Darius Smith is a risk for big money after recent injuries, but one the team needed to take after struggling to reach the quarterback last season.

New England Patriots: D

With the conclusion of training camp, the status of the Patriots' offense is still on shaky ground, with Bill Belichick apparently turning to failed NFL head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as his offensive lieutenants. The decision looks even riskier with Mac Jones in the critical years of his development. Belichick deserves the benefit of the doubt after over-drafting guard Cole Strange and acquiring erratic wideout DeVante Parker, but it's likely the team will lean on its defense again. The loss of J.C. Jackson will hopefully be offset by Terrance Mitchell, Jabrill Peppers, and a host of rookies.

New Orleans Saints: B+

Sean Payton is impossible to replace, just as Drew Brees was last year, but the Saints did the best job they could. The wide receiver room has quickly become a strength with Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave joining a healthy Michael Thomas, and first-round pick Trevor Penning gets the immense task of replacing Terron Armstead. Of course, the most consequential move was the re-signing of Jameis Winston. The safety room is remade with Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye taking over from Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams, for better or worse.

New York Giants: C+

Giants fans hope this isn't the same old story with a change in leadership. Brian Daboll was an in-demand head coaching hire, and he deserves credit for attracting coordinators Mike Kafka and Don Martindale. New York got Daniel Jones more help in the draft, adding right tackle Evan Neal along with wideout Wan'Dale Robinson, hoping that Kadarius Toney takes a step forward in his second season. The interior of the offensive line was also addressed with Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski. The team's pass rush has a chance to be elite for years to come with first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux meets the hype.

New York Jets: B

While New York addressed all their needs in some fashion, they already have a dire injury situation in training camp with tackle Mekhi Becton out for the year and Zach Wilson likely to miss the start of the season. The additions of Duane Brown and Laken Tomlinson offset the Becton loss, and rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall have already impressed. The defense still has some holes, but is shaping up after adding first-round picks Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson, along with veterans Jordan Whitehead and D.J. Reed.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

The Eagles were a surprise playoff team in Nick Sirianni's first season and have added the personnel to go even further. The acquisition of A.J. Brown was the headliner, but the team added some offensive line depth and could be an immovable wall stopping the run with rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. We shouldn't forget pass rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry, who could collectively help shut down opposing passing offenses.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

It appears Mitchell Trubisky will open the season as the starting quarterback, but rookie Kenny Pickett is an acceptable fallback option down the line. Of course, the talk of camp has been second-round wideout George Pickens, yet another sign the Steelers know what they're doing in identifying receiving talent. The offensive line was in shambles last season, so James Daniels and Mason Cole are welcome additions, and Myles Jack also helps fix the run defense. Cornerback Levi Wallace is also a clear improvement.

San Francisco 49ers: D+

The move from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance was inevitable but still Earth shattering for the organization. As we wait for Garoppolo to get traded, the 49ers still have some significant issues on the interior of the line after losing Alex Mack and Laken Tomlinson. The big signing of cornerback Charvarius Ward helps a secondary that had issues last season, and the defensive line has more depth with Kerry Hyder, and Drake Jackson.

Seattle Seahawks: C

Seattle got big return in trading Russell Wilson, but have still failed to adequately replace him with a futile quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. It's a shame that position overshadows an otherwise strong roster. The offensive weapons are impressive, with Kenneth Walker and Noah Fant joining Rashaad Penny, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett. Uchenna Nwosu and Justin Coleman should also be able to replace Bobby Wagner and D.J. Reed well, while Charles Cross is a solid left tackle prospect replacing Duane Brown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

The feeling is Tampa is much more unsettled in training camp than it was a few months ago, with Tom Brady sitting out for "personal reasons" and the interior of the offensive line looking dire due to retirement and injuries. If the Bucs can keep the pocket clean, Brady will potentially have his best selection of weapons ever after the team added Russell Gage, Julio Jones, and Kyle Rudolph, along with rookie back Rachaad White. The defense has also seen some change, but Akiem Hicks, Logan Hall, and Logan Ryan should help the team forget about Ndamukong Suh, Jason-Pierre Paul, and Jordan Whitehead.

Tennessee Titans: D

It's a very bad sign that first-round pick Treylon Burks' conditioning has been called into question after the Titans traded A.J. Brown this offseason. Thus, they are counting on Robert Woods coming off an injury, along with new tight end Austin Hooper. Fortunately, the defensive talent remains terrific, as the team retained Harold Landry and other key talents.

Washington Commanders: C

The opinions of Carson Wentz remain mixed, but the team took a considerable risk in taking on his contract from Indianapolis. That could signify desperation after the organization's recent quarterback troubles. The offensive line also has big shoes to fill after losing Brandon Scherff, though Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner should be up to the challenge. Rookies Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson could have huge roles on offense, and the Commanders have brought back most of a defensive unit that was wildly disappointing in 2021.