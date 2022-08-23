Read full article on original website
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
'Only Murders in the Building' finally reveals who killed Bunny Folger — after a season of red herrings, did you see this one coming?
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the entirety of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, so be warned!. When the smoke finally cleared at the end of Hulu’s Emmy darling Only Murders in the Building — and I do mean literal smoke, even if it was just from a theatre’s fog machine — Bunny Folger’s killer was revealed to be Adina Verson’s put-upon assistant Poppy. Fans had only just learned Poppy was actually Becky Barnes, the subject of who was herself revealed to be the subject of Cinda Canning’s podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma. It was wild and fun and all, but let’s not fool ourselves; the biggest shocker of the episode was MCU and Wet Hot American Summer vet Paul Rudd being killed off mere minutes after his surprising introduction. But we now know Rudd will indeed be back for the previously announced Season 3!
Charlie Hunnam is returning to TV for the first time since ‘Sons of Anarchy’ ended in 2014 which has us thinking — where are his co-stars today?
If the end of This Is Us had you missing Milo Ventimiglia on your TV screen, there’s some really good news: You won’t have to even wait a year to see him again. ABC has picked up The Company You Keep to series for the 2022-2023 season. It will air as part of the network’s midseason lineup, joining Not Dead Yet and Will Trent.
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Law & Order: SVU fans, prepare to say goodbye to Kelli Giddish as Detective Rollins.
"Jeopardy!" contestant, winner and one-time host Cohen said during the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast that most people on the show become a "loser."
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
"Married at First Sight" has shared an exclusive clip with Newsweek of Season 15 couple Alexis and Justin having a heated argument, following their dog drama.
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock. According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have...
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
