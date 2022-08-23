ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Paul Rudd Set To Clash With Steve Martin In Only Murders In The Building Season 3 After Twisty Finale

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the entirety of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, so be warned!. When the smoke finally cleared at the end of Hulu’s Emmy darling Only Murders in the Building — and I do mean literal smoke, even if it was just from a theatre’s fog machine — Bunny Folger’s killer was revealed to be Adina Verson’s put-upon assistant Poppy. Fans had only just learned Poppy was actually Becky Barnes, the subject of who was herself revealed to be the subject of Cinda Canning’s podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma. It was wild and fun and all, but let’s not fool ourselves; the biggest shocker of the episode was MCU and Wet Hot American Summer vet Paul Rudd being killed off mere minutes after his surprising introduction. But we now know Rudd will indeed be back for the previously announced Season 3!
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
tvinsider.com

‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC

If the end of This Is Us had you missing Milo Ventimiglia on your TV screen, there’s some really good news: You won’t have to even wait a year to see him again. ABC has picked up The Company You Keep to series for the 2022-2023 season. It will air as part of the network’s midseason lineup, joining Not Dead Yet and Will Trent.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jayne Houdyshell
Person
Christine Ko
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Cara Delevingne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murderers#Theo
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return

EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
TV SERIES
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
947M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy