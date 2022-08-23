ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
srqmagazine.com

Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests

A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
Florida Phoenix

School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of increased partisanship, unlike the traditional nonpartisan […] The post School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
WINKNEWS.com

GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77

The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
sarasotamagazine.com

What Will Sarasota County Commission Candidates Do to Address Our Beach Access Crisis?

Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
sarasotamagazine.com

How Seriously Should We Take No-Swim Advisories?

It may seem like no-swim advisories for Sarasota beaches are happening more frequently this year, but, according to the Florida Department of Health, this year's advisories have not been more excessive than in years past. “We’re right on track with where we were last year," says Steve Huard, a public...
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022

As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
