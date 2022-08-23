Read full article on original website
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe Lantern
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
GCHS student places fifth in national equestrian competition
In the span of just two minutes in late April, Peyton Zelenak proved her horseback riding mettle when she earned a top five finish at an international equestrian competition. That’s impressive for anyone, but especially for Zelenak, who is new to the sport. “I don’t know where it came...
WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?
I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
Ohio State football players announce launch of team-wide NIL initiative
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Buckeye football players announced the launch of their team-wide name, image, and likeness (NIL) initiative Thursday. The player-led membership community will allow fans to financially support and interact with the Ohio State football team. A few Buckeye players who shared Thursday's announcement...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Considering Visit To Ohio State For Notre Dame Game
The younger James is one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2023.
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there
Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
Tim Hortons launches pumpkin spice lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tim Hortons is officially ready for pumpkin season!. Customers can celebrate fall at the popular coffee chain starting Wednesday when the pumpkin lineup returns. Check out what you can expect at participating Tim Horton locations:. Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot...
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
Meet Grove City High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members
While Grove City High School is fertile grounds for talented student athletes, coaches and athletic administrators, those who leave a lasting legacy on the school join an exclusive club when they’re inducted into the Grove City High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Only the most deserving of students, coaches and athletic directors are admitted.
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
