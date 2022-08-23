ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

cityscenecolumbus.com

GCHS student places fifth in national equestrian competition

In the span of just two minutes in late April, Peyton Zelenak proved her horseback riding mettle when she earned a top five finish at an international equestrian competition. That’s impressive for anyone, but especially for Zelenak, who is new to the sport. “I don’t know where it came...
GROVE CITY, OH
visitgrovecityoh.com

WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?

I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State football players announce launch of team-wide NIL initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Buckeye football players announced the launch of their team-wide name, image, and likeness (NIL) initiative Thursday. The player-led membership community will allow fans to financially support and interact with the Ohio State football team. A few Buckeye players who shared Thursday's announcement...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Golf Course#Mini Golf#Live Tv#Little Bear Golf Club
Times Gazette

State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female

SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there

Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tim Hortons launches pumpkin spice lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tim Hortons is officially ready for pumpkin season!. Customers can celebrate fall at the popular coffee chain starting Wednesday when the pumpkin lineup returns. Check out what you can expect at participating Tim Horton locations:. Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Meet Grove City High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members

While Grove City High School is fertile grounds for talented student athletes, coaches and athletic administrators, those who leave a lasting legacy on the school join an exclusive club when they’re inducted into the Grove City High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Only the most deserving of students, coaches and athletic directors are admitted.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH

