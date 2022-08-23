ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could take place in Middle East before end of year, says Frank Warren

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdc7V_0hS5PosL00

Tyson Fury ’s promoter Frank Warren has said his fighter could face Oleksandr Usyk in the Middle East before the end of the year.

Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. Meanwhile, Fury has claimed to be retired in recent months but has not yet relinquished the WBC belt, meaning an undisputed title clash between the Briton and Usyk could be on the cards.

“Do I think it will be made? Yes I do,” Warren told talkSPORT . “Usyk’s team and the fighter said immediately after the [Joshua rematch], he wants it. I know Tyson wants it. Myself and [co-promoter] Bob Arum, we want it. It will just be how we make it work financially.

“There will be big demands from both boxers, and rightly so; this is a unique event, this is the biggest heavyweight title fight since Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier.

“It’s a huge fight because both are undefeated, all the belts are there to be won. A lot of people have a split opinion on who will win, which is great. This is boxing’s World Cup, our blue-riband event. We will make it happen, but where it takes place will be determined by finance.”

A December date has been rumoured for Fury vs Usyk, which would rule out the prospect of staging the bout at a UK stadium. The Middle East, however, is an option – according to Warren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FIUP_0hS5PosL00

“At the end of the day, it’s [about going] where the most money can be generated,” he said. “There would [be huge demand to stage the fight in the UK], but where would you put it on? We wouldn’t be able to put it on until next year. It’s no good going to the Millennium Stadium; it doesn’t hold the same amount of people as Wembley does and can’t generate the same money.

“If it were to go on in the UK, it needs to be Wembley – and it can’t go on until the end of April or May next year. We want to get it on before then, while everybody is hot to trot and there are no mandatories force on in the mean time.

“If it were to go to the Middle East, it makes it better because of the time of year, as it won’t be so hot.”

Fury last competed in April, knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fury, 33, has not boxed in the Middle East before but competed at a WWE event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2019. Riyadh was the host location for fellow Briton Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in the same year.

Meanwhile, Joshua vs Usyk 2 took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Wbo#Ibo#Wbc
FOX Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know

Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’

Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight

By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 free fight: Nate Diaz pulls major upset, hands Conor McGregor first UFC loss

Nate Diaz surprised the world in 2016, even if he himself wasn’t. The UFC veteran submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196, after replacing Rafael dos Anjos and taking the fight on short notice. The submission victory, which few expected given the circumstances, sent Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) to stardom and gave McGregor his first defeat in the UFC.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs Hunter Announced For Birmingham, October 29th

The long-awaited WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between British contender Hughie Fury and US rival Michael Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites. With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury issues 1 September deadline for Oleksandr Usyk fight to be made

Tyson Fury has issued a 1 September deadline for a potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be made.On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months to retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. Fury, despite claiming to be retired in recent months, has not yet relinquished the WBC belt.As such, a clash between the unbeaten Usyk and also undefeated Fury could be on the cards, with the winner of that prospective bout being crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.“Hi, guys. To all these suitors out there who want to make...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy