Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 19-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens

BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
enidbuzz.com

Enid Cancer Survivor to Celebrate “Home Run For Life” with INTEGRIS Health and the OKC Dodgers

OKC, OK - Christian Brown had her life all planned out. The Enid native had been traveling for work and had been a licensed practical nurse for five years. Suddenly, she began experiencing extreme abdominal pain and ended up in the emergency room. What she thought were menstrual cramps turned out to be a mass obstructing her bowels and stage three colon cancer in June 2019.
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in larceny case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

PC Commissioner Aug. 22 meeting notes

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 22. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Lanita Chapman and Paul Taylor were in attendance. Commissioners Robert Bodick and Shasta Scott were absent.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set in DUI accident case

NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Brandon Keith Tsosie Sr., 51, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Tsosie is facing a felony charge of person involved in an accident while under the influence of alcohol after two or more felonies and misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of marijuana.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police and fire procession planned for Capt. Hargraves

PAWHUSKA — The Osage County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and fire departments will be escorting the body of Capt. Willy Hargraves from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to Trout Funeral Home on Sunday. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and travel through...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battling large grass fire in Logan County

GUTHRIE (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Logan County. Officials say the fire is south of Guthrie near S Douglas Blvd and Pittman Avenue. Reports say the fire has consumed two structures and is threatening others. This is a developing story.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy

Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

United Way announces goal to help people struggling with higher costs

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) announced on Saturday $25,913,704 as the 2022 campaign goal. The team said they exceeded last year’s goal, raising $25,493,060. TAUW said in a press release they invest millions of dollars every year to provide life-changing services for tens of thousands of people in need locally in Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, and Wagoner counties. It financially supports 59 nonprofit partners and grants to organizations solving complex social challenges.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details released about fallen Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

