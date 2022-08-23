Read full article on original website
Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy shares his thoughts on partisanship in politics
Senate president pro tempore Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont joined Bret Baier in-studio Tuesday to share about his new book, The Road Taken, and lessons learned in his nearly 50 years in office on "Special Report." SEN. LEAHY: I'm concerned that things have become too partisan. When I first came...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Biden deserves credit for passing bipartisan legislation on guns and infrastructure
"There are plenty of us up there who fight and work together," Sen. Lindsey Graham said, noting bipartisan accomplishments on guns and infrastructure.
3 winners and 1 loser from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont, and Connecticut primaries
Primary elections continued on Tuesday. In Vermont, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, progressives had a solid night, either clearing the field before primary day or beating back challengers. Meanwhile, Republicans in Wisconsin and Connecticut split between supporting establishment-backed candidates and Trump-boosted challengers to take on Democratic incumbents in the governor’s office (Wisconsin)...
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
Recap: Trump-backed Michels wins WI gov primary; Johnson, Barnes to face off in Senate race
Wisconsin provides another window into Trump's influence on the GOP a day after the FBI searched for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
This Maine Dem may have the ticket to winning a Trump district
OLD TOWN, Maine — Jared Golden represents a tough district in a tough year for House Democrats, but his blueprint for getting reelected is simple: Make sure everyone knows that, sometimes, he can’t stand his party either. There are signs that it’s working. As Golden toured the University...
Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz raised the roasted turkey leg like a sword in his Iowa State Fair debut in 2014, the up-and-coming conservative joining a half-dozen other Republican presidential prospects in strolling the Grand Concourse. Four years later, almost as many Democrats made the...
After split between McConnell and Paul, Kentucky judicial post at ‘a stalemate’
The White House is mum about another judicial nominee for Kentucky’s Eastern District court. “I think at the moment we’re kind of at a stalemate,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Monday.
$4 Trillion: How The Biden Administration's Legislative Successes Became Reality
President Biden had the narrowest possible Democratic Majority in the Senate when he took office. Yet the Biden administration's legislative successes continue to pile up. He signed the American Rescue Plan just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Most recently Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law. These three legislative packages total up to around 4 trillion dollars.
POLITICO Playbook: A shifting center of attention reshapes 2022
THE WEEK —Today: U.S. and South Korea begin largest joint military exercises in half a decade (. ). … Tuesday: Statewide primaries in New York and Florida. … Wednesday: One-year anniversary of House Dems passing a $3.5 trillion framework for the ill-fated Build Back Better package. … Thursday: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium opens. … Friday: New inflation numbers (the personal-consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure) come out at 8:30 a.m. Fed Chair JEROME POWELL addresses Jackson Hole later in the day (Bloomberg has a preview).
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'swatted' for second time in two days, police say
Police responded to another false 911 call at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, authorities confirmed. It was the second "swatting" call in two days targeting the Republican congresswoman, who is supported by former President Donald Trump. Greene had introduced a bill in Congress last week that would make...
POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head
It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
Joe O’Dea is Mitch McConnell’s ‘perfect candidate’
As a Coloradan who cares deeply about the future of Colorado, the state where I plan to die and where we hope our kids stake their lives, I would not want Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell representing us. Nor do I want Joe O’Dea, whom McConnell called a “perfect candidate.” McConnell called O’Dea the perfect […] The post Joe O’Dea is Mitch McConnell’s ‘perfect candidate’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
