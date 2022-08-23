ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

3 winners and 1 loser from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont, and Connecticut primaries

Primary elections continued on Tuesday. In Vermont, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, progressives had a solid night, either clearing the field before primary day or beating back challengers. Meanwhile, Republicans in Wisconsin and Connecticut split between supporting establishment-backed candidates and Trump-boosted challengers to take on Democratic incumbents in the governor’s office (Wisconsin)...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

$4 Trillion: How The Biden Administration's Legislative Successes Became Reality

President Biden had the narrowest possible Democratic Majority in the Senate when he took office. Yet the Biden administration's legislative successes continue to pile up. He signed the American Rescue Plan just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Most recently Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law. These three legislative packages total up to around 4 trillion dollars.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A shifting center of attention reshapes 2022

THE WEEK —Today: U.S. and South Korea begin largest joint military exercises in half a decade (. ). … Tuesday: Statewide primaries in New York and Florida. … Wednesday: One-year anniversary of House Dems passing a $3.5 trillion framework for the ill-fated Build Back Better package. … Thursday: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium opens. … Friday: New inflation numbers (the personal-consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure) come out at 8:30 a.m. Fed Chair JEROME POWELL addresses Jackson Hole later in the day (Bloomberg has a preview).
POLITICS
CNBC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'swatted' for second time in two days, police say

Police responded to another false 911 call at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, authorities confirmed. It was the second "swatting" call in two days targeting the Republican congresswoman, who is supported by former President Donald Trump. Greene had introduced a bill in Congress last week that would make...
ROME, GA
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head

It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
ELECTIONS
thecentersquare.com

9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Joe O’Dea is Mitch McConnell’s ‘perfect candidate’

As a Coloradan who cares deeply about the future of Colorado, the state where I plan to die and where we hope our kids stake their lives, I would not want Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell representing us. Nor do I want Joe O’Dea, whom McConnell called a “perfect candidate.” McConnell called O’Dea the perfect […] The post Joe O’Dea is Mitch McConnell’s ‘perfect candidate’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

