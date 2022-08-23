Back pain is a common complaint, with 75-85% of US adults estimated to experience back pain in their lifetime as stated by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (opens in new tab). It’s also one of the most common reasons people see a doctor or miss days at work, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (opens in new tab). It can result from things such as poor posture, being overweight, injuries, or spinal problems.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO