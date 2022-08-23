ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension

Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
High blood pressure: The sweet treat that can ‘significantly’ cut hypertension in ‘weeks’

The study researchers concluded: “Our meta-analysis suggests that dark chocolate is superior to placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension.”. However, the research paper also suggests that commercially available chocolate bars might not be the best long-term treatment for blood pressure. One key thing to consider is that...
Can Marijuana Lower Blood Pressure?

Cannabis affects blood pressure through the ECS, which plays an interesting role in maintaining healthy cardiovascular function. This article originally appeared on Jointly and has been reposted with permission. Millions of people suffer from high blood pressure, so it’s no wonder that many want to know if their cannabis habit...
Unlikely that high cholesterol or statins increase the risk of dementia

Many patients stop taking medication for high cholesterol because they are afraid it may have negative side effects. But the observed association between risk of dementia and high cholesterol, may be caused by your lifestyle. More than 600,000 people in Norway take cholesterol-lowering medicines on prescription. The majority of these...
These are the best exercises for lower back pain

Back pain is a common complaint, with 75-85% of US adults estimated to experience back pain in their lifetime as stated by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (opens in new tab). It’s also one of the most common reasons people see a doctor or miss days at work, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (opens in new tab). It can result from things such as poor posture, being overweight, injuries, or spinal problems.
What Is a Cholesterol Embolism in Your Eye?

Cholesterol embolism is also referred to as atheroembolism or cholesterol-embolization syndrome. This condition is caused by the sudden breakoff of cholesterol crystals, platelets, or debris from a plaque deposit in an artery. Once dislodged, cholesterol crystals can travel through your bloodstream to any area of your body, including your eyes.
New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases

New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
Stroke and Diabetes: What Is the Relationship?

Diabetes (also called diabetes mellitus) is a group of conditions that cause the body to be less efficient in managing levels of blood glucose (sugar). People with diabetes are at risk of having high blood glucose. Having high blood glucose levels can harm blood vessels over time. A damaged blood...
Is it safe for dogs to eat dairy like ice cream, cheese?

If you’re a dog owner, it’s understandable that you’d only want to give your four-legged friend food and treats that are good for them. Sometimes, you may even want to provide them with “human” items that won’t make them sick. One of the most common food groups people wonder about is “Can dogs eat dairy?”
Octogenarians should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life

One hour of walking per week is associated with greater longevity in people aged 85 years and above, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Regardless of age, adults are advised to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity activity, or an equivalent combination. However, in adults, sedentary time tends to increase with age while the amount of physical activity declines.
