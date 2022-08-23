Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
Click2Houston.com
FBISD Volleyball Preview: Fort Bend ISD Volleyball Teams Look To Carry On Success in 2022
The 2022 Texas high school volleyball season is in full swing already. With that being said, here is a look at Fort Bend ISD volleyball heading into this year. Notes on each team, players to watch and much more. Check out the VYPE Fort Bend ISD Volleyball Prospectus for 2022.
ABC13 Game of the Week: North Shore begins state title defense by crushing The Woodlands, 49-21
The Mustangs pressed the gas and never let off, doubling up The Woodlands. But more importantly, the win awards bragging rights in a bet between ABC13 anchors.
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League team loses to Nolensville, 7-1; Will not advance to Championship game
The Pearland Little Leaguers were so close to securing the World Series this year but were unfortunately defeated Thursday night. KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry was there for some of the highs, lows, and stand-out moments out there on the diamond. Tennessee hit a grand slam in the first inning...
Angleton, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Creek High School football team will have a game with Angleton High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
'I can now die a happy man' | Veteran to throw first pitch at Astros game on Sunday
HOUSTON — A Houston army veteran will get to live out his dream when he throws the first pitch at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles. Jodie Revils is a die-hard Astros fan and Army veteran that never misses a game on TV, but after being diagnosed with PTSD from his service, he never felt as though he could go to a game in person.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
fox26houston.com
Hammered by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents prepare for next storm
DICKINSON, Texas - When Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains hammered down, no community was arguably hit harder and deeper than Dickinson. In a matter of hours, a full 85 percent of Dickinson's homes and businesses were inundated with water. Calls for rescue soon followed. Hundreds of them. Police Chief Ron Morales remembers clearly the outcries.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
KHOU
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston
Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
