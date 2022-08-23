Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart School Board holds special meeting to update ESSER plan, accept personnel changes
The Stuttgart School Board held a special called meeting Tuesday evening to update the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). Superintendent Jeff McKinney said the ESSER plan must be updated periodically to stay in compliance. According to the documents provided by the district, the...
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
Arkansas school districts make shifts in adapting to teacher shortage
Classes may be back in session, but many students are still left without a permanent teacher, as staffing shortages across the state continue.
City of Pine Bluff announces college savings accounts for kids
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The City of Pine Bluff has been working to keep its students from debt and loans in a program that will provide kids as young as 5 years old with savings accounts. "It's important because it's preparing you to be a doctor, to be a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Lonoke County deputy convicted of negligent homicide seen greeting elementary school students
A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fall Walk Across Arkansas registration opens August 29
The eight-week exercise program Walk Across Arkansas is organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens on Aug. 29 online at walk.uada.edu. Last...
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Planning commission approves rezoning of South Timber following public hearing at August meeting
The Stuttgart Planning Commission met on Tuesday night at Stuttgart City Hall. Chairman Neil Maynard, co-chair Lana Roth, Kylia Neasley, David Jacobs, Bill Free, and Elizabeth Hoskyn were present. Napoleon Davis and Secretary Cynthia McCoy were not in attendance. Prior to the beginning of the commission’s regular meeting, a public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas Department of Transportation announces plan, timeline for Little Rock I-30 bridge project change-over
The downtown Little Rock I-30 bridge project is about to enter a three-phase plan.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 South Arkansas Small Business Development Conference
Providing small and emerging business owners with the skills, tools and contacts needed to create and grow their enterprises and better engage in job creation activities are the goals of an upcoming business conference to be held via Zoom, with a small on-site audience in Fordyce and Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Little Rock hospitals deal with hundreds of nursing vacancies
It's a constant issue at hospitals across the country and has only grown since the start of the pandemic, the need for registered nurses (RN). As one Arkansas hospital looks for ways to attract more hires, the nurses they have been taking on more shifts to help.
Vendor provides protection to Arkansas Blue Cross members affected by ransomware attack
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Administrators with Arkansas Blue Cross/BlueAdvantage and Health Advantage announced their support for current and former members whose information was accessed through a vendor via a ransomware attack. Steps are being taken by the vendor to protect the information of approximately 12,328 members who may have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center
Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Fair returns next month
The 2022 Arkansas County Fair is happening! For the first time since 2019, Arkansas County residents will not have to venture to another county to enjoy carnival rides, food, and festivities. Bob Paxton, President of the Arkansas County Fair Association, said activities will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Arkansas County Fairgrounds will open on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
KATV
Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans
Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
Wednesday’s Child: Meet Nodia, a 13-year-old in search of a perfect family
This week, it was all about relaxation; a moment to escape for a little girl who has been through so much.
KATV
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sherry Grant Tuminello of Stuttgart
Sherry Grant Tuminello was born on Dec. 28, 1944, and she departed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Aug. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer Lewis Grant and Mary Gene Hankins Grant, her husband Samuel Joseph Tuminello, Jr., and their beloved daughter, Mary Nina Tuminello Fischer. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy her sons, Samuel Joseph Tuminello III (Trey), and Lewis Grant Tuminello and his wife Kim.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: James Harvey Reed of Harrison, Arkansas
James Harvey Reed, 85, of Harrison, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. James was born February 27, 1937, in Humphrey, Arkansas to Maryda Enoch Reed and Lucy Irene Smith. He was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Humphrey High School in 1957. He began his college education at Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Arkansas where he finished his bachelor’s degree in Social Studies in May of 1962. Also, while attending college, he met Judy Kay Bradley, who he married, and they had three children. They experienced the loss of two children in their lives, one son and their only daughter. He grew up in a farming family and paid his way through college planting crops in the summer and harvesting them with a rented tractor. Later, he earned his Master’s and Specialist Degrees in 1968 and 1974 in education from the University of Arkansas. James dedicated 31 years as an educator, during which time, he touched the lives of countless students as a history teacher at Stuttgart High School, a counselor at Paris High School, and a superintendent at Bruno-Pyatt, Gentry, and Winthrop. In 1995, he joined Arkansas Teacher Retirement serving the teachers of Arkansas as a retirement counselor.
Comments / 0