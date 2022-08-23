ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Stuttgart, AR
Education
City
Stuttgart, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fall Walk Across Arkansas registration opens August 29

The eight-week exercise program Walk Across Arkansas is organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens on Aug. 29 online at walk.uada.edu. Last...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Arkansas State University#K12#Cavu Aerospace#Uams#The School Board
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2022 South Arkansas Small Business Development Conference

Providing small and emerging business owners with the skills, tools and contacts needed to create and grow their enterprises and better engage in job creation activities are the goals of an upcoming business conference to be held via Zoom, with a small on-site audience in Fordyce and Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center

Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
MAUMELLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas County Fair returns next month

The 2022 Arkansas County Fair is happening! For the first time since 2019, Arkansas County residents will not have to venture to another county to enjoy carnival rides, food, and festivities. Bob Paxton, President of the Arkansas County Fair Association, said activities will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Arkansas County Fairgrounds will open on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
KATV

Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans

Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sherry Grant Tuminello of Stuttgart

Sherry Grant Tuminello was born on Dec. 28, 1944, and she departed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Aug. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer Lewis Grant and Mary Gene Hankins Grant, her husband Samuel Joseph Tuminello, Jr., and their beloved daughter, Mary Nina Tuminello Fischer. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy her sons, Samuel Joseph Tuminello III (Trey), and Lewis Grant Tuminello and his wife Kim.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: James Harvey Reed of Harrison, Arkansas

James Harvey Reed, 85, of Harrison, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. James was born February 27, 1937, in Humphrey, Arkansas to Maryda Enoch Reed and Lucy Irene Smith. He was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Humphrey High School in 1957. He began his college education at Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Arkansas where he finished his bachelor’s degree in Social Studies in May of 1962. Also, while attending college, he met Judy Kay Bradley, who he married, and they had three children. They experienced the loss of two children in their lives, one son and their only daughter. He grew up in a farming family and paid his way through college planting crops in the summer and harvesting them with a rented tractor. Later, he earned his Master’s and Specialist Degrees in 1968 and 1974 in education from the University of Arkansas. James dedicated 31 years as an educator, during which time, he touched the lives of countless students as a history teacher at Stuttgart High School, a counselor at Paris High School, and a superintendent at Bruno-Pyatt, Gentry, and Winthrop. In 1995, he joined Arkansas Teacher Retirement serving the teachers of Arkansas as a retirement counselor.
HARRISON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy