Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw
– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Former Champion Comments On Possible WWE Return
Fans have seen a number of released stars return to WWE recently, and the company has also been bringing back names from the past for appearances such as Trish Stratus who was featured on Raw this week. Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria recently talked about the returns on Just Alyx...
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Former WWE Star Back To The Company
Now that Triple H is in charge of creative he’s been bringing back several names who were released from WWE. Fans recently have seen names like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and more return, and it sounds like Triple H is looking to bring more former stars back to the company.
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested
'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Rob Van Dam Discusses How He Has Having A 'Rejuvenation', Recalls Working With Pro Wrestling NOAH
More than three decades after his in-ring debut, Rob Van Dam is still having fun. The former world champion continues to compete around the world for various companies. In October, he is set to perform at One Pro Wrestling's A New Twist of Fate. In an interview with Steve Fall...
Bate Beats Wagner, Crews And Waller Trade Barbs, Fyre's Flame Burns Bright | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 23. - NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker agreed to face off in a championship unification match at NXT Worlds Collide. Bate proceeded to pick up a decisive win in his match against Von Wagner. -...
