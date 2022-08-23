Mike the Headless Chicken with his head that had been cut off months beforeMikeTheHeadlessChicken. Most people are familiar with the term “running around like a headless chicken” but how true is it actually? This idiom originated in the 14th century in England as chickens were butchered by having their heads cut off with an ax. Some of the chickens would end up running around after having their heads chopped off, crashing into things just before dropping dead.

