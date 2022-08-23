Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Related
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks
Right when we thought the wild trade rumors had come to an end with the recent Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets news, an eye-popping report surfaced on Tuesday. Sports radio host John Gambadoro shared an update on the Donovan Mitchell trade front. He named two surprising potential contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes as well. “Couple things on […] The post Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With Vaughn Grissom continuing to play well, what do the Braves do when Ozzie Albies returns?
Vaughn Grissom has continued to play at a high level since he was called up nearly two weeks ago. So what happens when Ozzie Albies returns to full health? Cory McCartney joined Chris to discuss the surging second baseman
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers pull off trade for former hated rival
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade that will deliver them one of their former rivals. The Lakers and Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Not only is the acquisition of Beverley a big...
Is WR Jared Bernhardt actually close to making Falcons roster?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Falcons Reporter Joe Patrick chats about WR Jared Bernhardt and if he’s actually closing in on a roster spot heading into the final preseason game.
Dejounte Murray prepared to be an asset for Atlanta's backcourt defense
New Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray, a 2022 All-Star while with the Spurs, will help shore up the backcourt’s defense thanks to his abilities to track passes, steal the ball in a variety of ways, and gobble up rebounds at a high rate for his 6-foot-4-inch frame, writes John Schuhmann of NBA.com in a detailed analysis of how Murray can help Atlanta right the ship following a disappointing 2021/22 season.
Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
Mavs’ Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia Past Estonia; Tyler Dorsey Clutch for Greece
The Dallas Mavericks-related international updates just keep coming…. On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.
Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline
The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
Atlanta, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Blessed Trinity Catholic High School football team will have a game with Westminster Schools on August 25, 2022, 14:00:00. Blessed Trinity Catholic High SchoolWestminster Schools.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0