Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks

Right when we thought the wild trade rumors had come to an end with the recent Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets news, an eye-popping report surfaced on Tuesday. Sports radio host John Gambadoro shared an update on the Donovan Mitchell trade front. He named two surprising potential contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes as well. “Couple things on […] The post Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dejounte Murray prepared to be an asset for Atlanta's backcourt defense

New Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray, a 2022 All-Star while with the Spurs, will help shore up the backcourt’s defense thanks to his abilities to track passes, steal the ball in a variety of ways, and gobble up rebounds at a high rate for his 6-foot-4-inch frame, writes John Schuhmann of NBA.com in a detailed analysis of how Murray can help Atlanta right the ship following a disappointing 2021/22 season.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia Past Estonia; Tyler Dorsey Clutch for Greece

The Dallas Mavericks-related international updates just keep coming…. On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.
Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline

The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
