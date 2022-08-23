ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Business Insider

Democrats are increasingly optimistic they could potentially retain their House majority or minimize losses this fall: report

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Democrats increasingly see a pathway to hold the US House of Representatives or minimize seat losses, buoyed by opposition to abortion restrictions and a perception that voters will feel more confident about the economy when they cast ballots this fall, according to The Washington Post. After months of Democrats fearing that they would lose dozens of House seats as well as their Senate majority, many in the party have sensed that they have turned a corner, although they still face a challenging environment where the party in power usually endures major losses in the first midterm election cycle. The party is now eyeing GOP-held seats that were once seen as off-limits this year, per the Washington Post report. 
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Independent

Putin’s plan to expand troops unlikely to steer victory in Ukraine war, UK defence ministry says

Vladimir Putin’s bid to expand his army by hundreds of thousands of troops is unlikely to have an impact on the war in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said. The Russian military is set to grow with the addition of 137,000 troops from next year following a presidential decree signed on 25 August. It comes amid reports that Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, though Moscow is yet to publish any official number of its casualties.However, the British defence ministry has said that the decree is “unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia’s combat power...
MILITARY
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy