'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
Yardbarker
Ex-Arsenal Women superstar Ellen White finally retires at 33
Former Arsenal striker Ellen White has retired from competitive football. Born in 1989, White began her record-breaking career at Arsenal after being scouted as an eight-year-old. She spent eight years in Arsenal´s youth teams before moving to Chelsea in 2005. She returned to Arsenal and Meadow Park five years...
UEFA・
Sarina Wiegman eager to give Lauren James chance to 'show what she can do' with England
Sarina Wiegman has explained that she wants to give Lauren James an opportunity to 'show what she can do' in an England shirt, after naming the forward in a Lionesses squad for the first time in her tenure.
Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool
MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
BBC
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
BBC
Jill Scott: Retired England midfielder wants to coach but must 'get organised'
Retired England midfielder Jill Scott says she would like to take up a coaching role in the national set-up, but admits she will need to "get a bit more organised first". The 35-year-old European champion announced her retirement on Tuesday. She joked on BBC Radio 5 Live that she does...
Fans love it as Cristiano Ronaldo passionately celebrates Jadon Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool despite being benched
CRISTIANO RONALDO has delighted Manchester United fans with his animated celebration of Jadon Sancho's opener against Liverpool. The 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 victory against the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday night. But he failed to show any disappointment or frustration in the dugout as...
Erling Haaland Praised By Former Manchester City Duo
Erling Haaland was among the goals for Manchester City once more in their 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, bagging his third goal of the season in a performance that has drawn praise from ex-City pair Steve Howey and Trevor Sinclair.
BBC
England 15-0 Croatia: Hannah Martin scores four in EuroHockey qualifier rout
Hannah Martin scored four goals as England cruised to a 15-0 victory over Croatia in their first EuroHockey Championship qualifier. There were nine different names on the scoresheet as England, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, dominated in Durham. England will face Wales on Saturday before...
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award
England boss Sarina Wiegman was left humbled after being named UEFA women’s coach of the year.Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer as they registered their first major tournament victory.The Dutchwoman, who replaced Phil Neville in 2021, beat off competition from Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who guided her side to the Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who Wiegman got the better of in the Wembley final last month.🥇 "I'm very honoured and humbled. This award is for everyone involved with the England team…"🏴 @Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman sends this message after...
UEFA・
NRL superstar Tom Trbojevic finds his post-footy career: Sea Eagles tryscoring machine follows in the footsteps of a famous club legend
NRL superstar Tom Trbojevic has already started preparing for life after footy, securing part-time work as an asset finance broker with iFin Capital Group. The Manly Sea Eagles fullback, 25, recently completed a commerce degree majoring in finance - and when he isn't training or playing, he is now working closely with clients for the firm based in Sydney's CBD.
SkySports
Stoke City sack manager Michael O'Neill after poor start to Championship season
Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O'Neill after a poor start to the Championship season. Stoke have won just one of their first five Championship games, leaving them one place outside of the bottom three after targeting promotion in pre-season. They were beaten 1-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday...
Watch Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz score straight from a corner for the second time this season in Carabao vs Bolton
DOUGLAS LUIZ scored straight from a corner as Aston Villa took on Bolton in the League Cup. Steven Gerrard's side found themselves 1-0 down at the League One outfit when the Brazilian stepped up to take a 36th minute set p[ece. Luiz, 24, lofted it towards the back post... and...
Rio Ferdinand admits he was wrong to suggest Arsenal captaincy would 'weigh heavy' on Martin Odegaard and hails him for 'showing why he was a wonderkid at 15', following incredible start to the season
Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was wrong to have doubts over Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. There were widespread doubts as the Norway international was given the captain's armband at the Emirates Stadium this summer. Yet the 23-year-old has spearheaded the Gunners to a perfect start in...
BBC
Eli King: Cardiff City midfielder joins Crewe Alexandra on loan until January
Cardiff City midfielder Eli King has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan until January. King, 19, has made four Championship appearances for the Bluebirds. The Wales Under-21 international also started Cardiff's FA Cup tie at Liverpool in February, playing for 69 minutes in a 3-1 fourth-round defeat. "He's...
