England boss Sarina Wiegman was left humbled after being named UEFA women’s coach of the year.Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer as they registered their first major tournament victory.The Dutchwoman, who replaced Phil Neville in 2021, beat off competition from Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who guided her side to the Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who Wiegman got the better of in the Wembley final last month.🥇 "I'm very honoured and humbled. This award is for everyone involved with the England team…"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman sends this message after...

