ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ex-Arsenal Women superstar Ellen White finally retires at 33

Former Arsenal striker Ellen White has retired from competitive football. Born in 1989, White began her record-breaking career at Arsenal after being scouted as an eight-year-old. She spent eight years in Arsenal´s youth teams before moving to Chelsea in 2005. She returned to Arsenal and Meadow Park five years...
UEFA
The US Sun

Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
BBC

Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Boots
BBC

England 15-0 Croatia: Hannah Martin scores four in EuroHockey qualifier rout

Hannah Martin scored four goals as England cruised to a 15-0 victory over Croatia in their first EuroHockey Championship qualifier. There were nine different names on the scoresheet as England, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, dominated in Durham. England will face Wales on Saturday before...
WORLD
The Independent

England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

England boss Sarina Wiegman was left humbled after being named UEFA women’s coach of the year.Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer as they registered their first major tournament victory.The Dutchwoman, who replaced Phil Neville in 2021, beat off competition from Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who guided her side to the Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who Wiegman got the better of in the Wembley final last month.🥇 "I'm very honoured and humbled. This award is for everyone involved with the England team…"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman sends this message after...
UEFA
Daily Mail

NRL superstar Tom Trbojevic finds his post-footy career: Sea Eagles tryscoring machine follows in the footsteps of a famous club legend

NRL superstar Tom Trbojevic has already started preparing for life after footy, securing part-time work as an asset finance broker with iFin Capital Group. The Manly Sea Eagles fullback, 25, recently completed a commerce degree majoring in finance - and when he isn't training or playing, he is now working closely with clients for the firm based in Sydney's CBD.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand admits he was wrong to suggest Arsenal captaincy would 'weigh heavy' on Martin Odegaard and hails him for 'showing why he was a wonderkid at 15', following incredible start to the season

Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was wrong to have doubts over Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. There were widespread doubts as the Norway international was given the captain's armband at the Emirates Stadium this summer. Yet the 23-year-old has spearheaded the Gunners to a perfect start in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eli King: Cardiff City midfielder joins Crewe Alexandra on loan until January

Cardiff City midfielder Eli King has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan until January. King, 19, has made four Championship appearances for the Bluebirds. The Wales Under-21 international also started Cardiff's FA Cup tie at Liverpool in February, playing for 69 minutes in a 3-1 fourth-round defeat. "He's...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy