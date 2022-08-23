Read full article on original website
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Gun sales protocol questioned, following Scheels incident
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A day after a teenager shot himself inside the Scheels sporting goods store in Eden Prairie, questions are being raised over store policies regarding firearm sales. According to Eden Prairie Police, a 19-year-old came into the store asking to see a semi-automatic handgun Monday...
Policing Minneapolis amid a staffing shortage
Minneapolis Police officers struggle to cover downtown amid a staffing shortage since George Floyd's police killing two years ago. The post Policing Minneapolis amid a staffing shortage appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
Single-punch death perpetrator found not guilty of manslaughter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with throwing a single punch that led to the death of another was found guilty of assault charges and not guilty of manslaughter. In a trial that began on Aug. 16, a jury found Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, guilty of fifth-degree assault after charges alleged in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Police: Teen brought own ammo in fatal shooting at MN store
Authorities believe a 19-year-old man who shot and killed himself in an Eden Prairie (MN) Scheels store brought his own ammunition to the store and loaded it in a semi-automatic handgun he asked to see. Eden Prairie Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, when an employee brought the unloaded...
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in federal custody. He has been transferred from Minnesota’s Oak Park Heights prison to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The transfer was part of an agreement when he pleaded guilty to federal charges of denying George Floyd of his civil rights.
Woman Robbed At Gunpoint While Sitting In Car In Maplewood
A lady from Maplewood said that on Sunday night, when she was sitting in her vehicle, a guy brandished a pistol at her and snatched her mobile phone. Police said that they were called to the vicinity of 88 Tiffany Place on Sunday night at at 9:15 p.m. The 23-year-old...
6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Floyd when police approached him for allegedly using a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis
A key witness who was with George Floyd on the day he died has informed the court that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. The Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of Morries Lester Hall,...
120 ghost guns tied to Twin Cities crimes, including shootings at Mall of America and Richfield school
(FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities metro continues to face violent crime challenges, law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering ghost guns tied to a variety of crimes. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number and are often bought online via build-to-shoot kits without a background check required, allowing criminals and teenagers to exploit the loophole to get their hands on a gun.
Patina to close its Uptown Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS -- Patina Stores says its location in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will be closing after over 25 years of business.In 1995, Patina originally opened at a location on 24th Street and Hennepin Avenue, which is now Spyhouse Coffee. The store relocated two years later to the location at Franklin and Hennepin avenues. "We have enjoyed being part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," Patina said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for all the support and kindness as we bid Uptown a fond farewell!"The store will close on Sunday. Patina says its south Minneapolis location on 50th Street and Bryant Avenue will be the closest store to serve the Minneapolis customer base.
Norhart Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Impact Apartment Community in Minneapolis - St. Paul Submarket of Oakdale, Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline.
