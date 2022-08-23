BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) -Those who received student loans from the Bank of North Dakota are not eligible for President Biden’s new loan forgiveness plan. Biden’s debt relief program eliminates $10,000 for those who got loans from the U.S. Department of Education who earn less than $125,000 a year. An estimated 43 million people will benefit.

