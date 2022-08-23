Read full article on original website
Without legislative action, student loan forgiveness will be taxable
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota state revenue officials say without legislative action student loan forgiveness will be taxable. The Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to confirm with federal changes. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a wide-ranging debt cancellation program where many student loan holders could get $10,000 of their debt forgiven.
Woman dead, nine children and bus driver injured in 3-vehicle crash in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is dead and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., the 35-year-old woman...
Student loans issued by Bank of ND not eligible under Biden loan forgiveness program
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) -Those who received student loans from the Bank of North Dakota are not eligible for President Biden’s new loan forgiveness plan. Biden’s debt relief program eliminates $10,000 for those who got loans from the U.S. Department of Education who earn less than $125,000 a year. An estimated 43 million people will benefit.
