Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
George Harrison Didn’t Enjoy Listening to The Beatles’ Music on CD
George Harrison didn't enjoy listening to The Beatles' music on CD. Here's why.
How George Harrison Used the Extremely-Difficult-to-Master Moog Synthesizer on ‘Here Comes the Sun’
'Here Comes the Sun' is a George Harrison original, written for the Beatles. Here's one instrument that he used to create this 'Abbey Road' hit.
NME
Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”
Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Stereogum
Johanna Warren – “Piscean Lover”
Johanna Warren has a new album on the way, Lessons For Mutants, which is out at the beginning of October. She announced it last month with “I’d Be Orange,” and today Warren has shared its second single, “Piscean Lover.” It’s scratchy and booming, with a great stuttering chorus: “Anyway better not get too existential/ I cannot guarantee that I’ll live up to my potential/ But I guess better safe than sorry, I’ll never take the last bow/ I don’t know but there’s only one way to find out.” Watch a video for the track below.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Custom Shop honors Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday with ultra-limited Masterbuilt Alligator Stratocaster recreation
Limited to 100 units, the meticulously assembled guitar pays tribute to the late Grateful Dead hero, and emulates every scratch, sticker and modification that can be found on the original Alligator. 2022 would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Jerry Garcia, and to honor the occasion the Fender...
CARS・
Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Is ‘Sarcastic as All Hell’
Peter Tork wrote one of The Monkees' songs for an album he thought was underrated and Mike Nesmith thought was perhaps "misguided."
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
WATCH: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Surprises Fans With On-Stage 74th Birthday Celebration
Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin may have split, but some members are still going strong. Frontman Robert Plant surprised fans this week during his concert. Plant performed with Alison Krauss in Stateline, Nevada on his birthday. During the set, his son Logan, 43, walked onstage with his kids and wheeled out a birthday cake decorated with balloons the color of Plant’s favorite soccer team — the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Once onstage, Logan led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to his 74-year-old father.
NME
Dave Grohl’s guitar from Foo Fighters’ ‘Monkey Wrench’ video up for auction
The guitar Dave Grohl plays in Foo Fighters‘ ‘Monkey Wrench’ video is set to go up for auction next month. The white Gretsch White Falcon guitar is expected to fetch £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate, in Corsham, Wiltshire, on September 7.
How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Guitar World Magazine
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis dies aged 48
Anstis played with the English extreme metallers from 1995 until 1999, and appeared on Dusk and Her Embrace, Cruelty and the Beast and more. Stuart Anstis, former guitarist for British extreme metallers Cradle of Filth, has died aged 48. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Confirming the...
NME
Companion album to David Bowie ‘Moonage Daydream’ documentary film announced
A companion album to the forthcoming David Bowie documentary film Moonage Daydream has been announced. ‘Moonage Daydream’ will feature songs spanning the late musician’s career and included previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film, and dialogue from Bowie. The digital edition is released by ISO Records/Parlophone...
guitar.com
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
NME
Pink Floyd reportedly set to make £400million from back catalogue sale
Pink Floyd are reportedly set to make £400million from the sale of their back catalogue. Back in May, it was revealed that the legendary rockers were in talks to sell their entire catalogue, with a potential price for the sale reaching the hundreds of millions. Now, as reported by...
Meet Cheap Trick’s Secret Weapon
When Robin Taylor Zander was a little kid, he loved spending his summers on the road with his father’s band, Cheap Trick. At night, he’d snuggle up next to his dad, lead singer Robin Wayne Zander, on the tour bus, and when they performed he’d watch every show from the side of the stage. “All I wanted to do was go up there,” he says. “I wanted to be Bun E. Carlos.” He got the chance in 2016 when Daxx Nielsen, who replaced Carlos as the band’s drummer in 2010, had to take time off for the birth of his...
