MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana Jimenez
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?Evie M.Miami Gardens, FL
30 years ago, disaster and devastation in the billions of dollars – but storms are getting worse.Matthew C. WoodruffFlorida State
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Miami
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Magic City.
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
secretmiami.com
The Scrumptious South Beach Seafood Festival Is Making A Splash This October
The seafood festival in Miami Beach has become a staple among seafood lovers all over the city, and it’s back for its 10th year anniversary. I mean, mouthwatering seafood meals right by the ocean? There simply isn’t a better duo. Celebrate the region’s most delicious seafood as well...
thenextmiami.com
Miami Area Expected To Add 19,000 Apartments In 2022
Developers are expected to complete 19,125 apartments in the Miami metro area in 2022, according to a new report by rentcafe.com. Rentcafe also reported earlier this month that Miami remains the most competitive market in the U.S. for renters. In Miami, “the existing supply of rentals simply can’t keep up with sky-high demand,” the website said.
islandernews.com
Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987
An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?
A Subway restaurant"Subway" by wachovia_138 is licensed under CC BY 2.0. If you've ever even looked at a picture of Florida, it's easy to see how much diversity is packed into this state. No matter what you're looking for, whether it be a unique club, family adventure, restaurant, whatever, Florida has got it all. Of course, they have all the comforts of society as well, the staples that make our lives what they are.
These Miami-Area Restaurants Have The Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban sandwich has been a staple in Florida cuisine for decades.
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
thenextmiami.com
Construction Permit Created For Second 648-Foot Miami River Tower
Another tower at the Miami River complex is set to move to the permitting phase. Miami Building Department records show that a construction permit process was created for the second tower in May. It is not yet in review, with full plans still not submitted. The second tower will rise...
secretmiami.com
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days
We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
texasmetronews.com
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
sflcn.com
South Florida’s Reggae Radio Personality, JAMUSA Celebrates 60 Years In The Business
SOUTH FLORIDA – Denver “JAMUSA” Silvera has ‘rammed’ many a dance as a sound system selector. He still gets a thrill, 60 years after making his debut in his native Jamaica. A pioneer of South Florida’s reggae scene, the jocular JAMUSA celebrates six decades in...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
secretmiami.com
This Immersive Dining Experience In Fort Lauderdale Will Transport You To Europe Without Booking A Flight
Some foods are worth traveling for and that includes Europe’s most delicious destinations. In this case, however, you’d only have to drive about an hour away from Miami if you’re looking to experience some of its different cuisines and famous landmarks without traveling overseas. Located inside Fort...
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
thenextmiami.com
‘Elegant’ 5-Story Mixed-Use Building Proposed To Replace South Beach Gas Station
A developer is proposing to demolish the Exxon gas station on Alton Road in South Beach, replacing it with a 5-story mixed-use structure. In a letter to Miami Beach planners, an attorney for the developer described the proposed design as “elegant.”. 1840 Alton Road is planned to include:. 17,113...
Miami's mayor says people are flocking to Florida because its low taxes are the opposite of 'the socialist model' seen in New York and California
Francis Suarez wrote in the WSJ that "socialist" policies like lower taxes bring people to Florida. Climate crisis could be one major sticking point.
