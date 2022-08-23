ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Area Expected To Add 19,000 Apartments In 2022

Developers are expected to complete 19,125 apartments in the Miami metro area in 2022, according to a new report by rentcafe.com. Rentcafe also reported earlier this month that Miami remains the most competitive market in the U.S. for renters. In Miami, “the existing supply of rentals simply can’t keep up with sky-high demand,” the website said.
Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987

An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?

A Subway restaurant"Subway" by wachovia_138 is licensed under CC BY 2.0. If you've ever even looked at a picture of Florida, it's easy to see how much diversity is packed into this state. No matter what you're looking for, whether it be a unique club, family adventure, restaurant, whatever, Florida has got it all. Of course, they have all the comforts of society as well, the staples that make our lives what they are.
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
Construction Permit Created For Second 648-Foot Miami River Tower

Another tower at the Miami River complex is set to move to the permitting phase. Miami Building Department records show that a construction permit process was created for the second tower in May. It is not yet in review, with full plans still not submitted. The second tower will rise...
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days

We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼

When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
