Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Peggy Rowe is in it for the laughter
For most of her 84 years, Peggy Rowe has been enamored with three things, aside from her family: storytelling, laughter, and horses. “For years, I would write stories and send them to family members or friends, and every once in a while, I sent them to the local paper. I really never dreamed that I would someday not just write a book but also publish it,” she said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “I guess the lesson is, never stop dreaming.”
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I regret having children, I always thought I would be the best mum but now I’m not even sure I love my son
ANY parent will agree that there are certain taboo subjects that you don’t admit to, whether that’s having a favourite child or actually disliking your kids sometimes. But one mum has confessed to the ultimate taboo - admitting that she regrets having her son, and is no longer sure she even loves him.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
32 Married People On Twitter Who Should Have Majored In "Brutally Hysterical Honesty" In College
"My husband and I promised to never go to sleep angry. We've been awake since Thursday."
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
JOBS・
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyphew.com
This Dog Brings The Bed Closer To His Little Brother, Who Was Unwell, So That He Could Rest Comfortably A Great Gesture Of Love
Since they became brothers, Spanky and Roman have been inseparable, and recently, a video of the two of them pushing the bed closer to Roman has won over viewers’ hearts. A few weeks ago, Roman’s ear started to swell and grow infected; when his owner took him to the veterinarian, they discovered that he had a bruise on his ear and had to perform surgery to treat it.
PETS・
Man Refuses to Babysit His Sister’s Kids, And Nothing Will Change His Mind
Choosing a childcare center for your kids is a big decision that requires much thought and research. Relying on family members for child care is one possibility. This may be preferable to conventional daycare due to the fact that the cost may be lower, and you may already be familiar with the caregiver.
Man 'borrows' a different car every night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in an interesting neighborhood. There was always something happening, and I could see most of it through my living room window. The neighbors who lived across the street were the source of much entertainment. They were always up to something.
pethelpful.com
Video of Boxer Recognizing an 'Elvis' Song His Mom Sang Him Is Absolutely Precious
You dog is always paying attention to you, even when you least suspect it. Just like one Boxer on TikTok, who surprised his mama recently after he recognized a song on TV that she's sung to him since he was a puppy. The dog mom was understandably touched, so she shared the happy moment online for everyone to see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puppies Escape as Husband on 'Night Duty' Falls Asleep in Funny Viral Video
"The mum trying to figure out what has happened and you can see her piecing it all together," one user responded.
Dance like no one’s watching – and six more ways to recapture childhood fun
Skills such as riding a bike or learning to swim are often considered part of growing up – but not everyone gets to experience these childhood staples, and some only discover them much later in life. Drew Barrymore, who has spoken about her traumatic childhood in the past, recently shared TikToks of herself enjoying the experiences that, in a more conventional youth, might be considered unexceptional. In one, she laughs in pure pleasure at feeling the rain on her skin; in another, she dances with abandon in her living room. Here, seven writers describe belatedly embracing “childlike” endeavours – and experiencing the joy they can bring later in life.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Carer who lost six babies in four years finds comfort in life-like dolls
A carer devastated by the loss of six pregnancies in four years turned to life-like dolls to give her comfort. Natasha Harridge says it meant a lot to her when she was able to cuddle the dolls after losing her own babies. But now she is looking forward to welcoming...
Editor’s Notebook: Another chance to say goodbye
When our daughters were young, my wife and I worked opposite schedules – she during the day and I at night. It wasn’t a bad situation for a young family that couldn’t afford day care – and it worked for us right up until both girls were old enough to be in school all day. […] The post Editor’s Notebook: Another chance to say goodbye appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0