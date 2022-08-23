ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Peggy Rowe is in it for the laughter

For most of her 84 years, Peggy Rowe has been enamored with three things, aside from her family: storytelling, laughter, and horses. “For years, I would write stories and send them to family members or friends, and every once in a while, I sent them to the local paper. I really never dreamed that I would someday not just write a book but also publish it,” she said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “I guess the lesson is, never stop dreaming.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
dailyphew.com

This Dog Brings The Bed Closer To His Little Brother, Who Was Unwell, So That He Could Rest Comfortably A Great Gesture Of Love

Since they became brothers, Spanky and Roman have been inseparable, and recently, a video of the two of them pushing the bed closer to Roman has won over viewers’ hearts. A few weeks ago, Roman’s ear started to swell and grow infected; when his owner took him to the veterinarian, they discovered that he had a bruise on his ear and had to perform surgery to treat it.
PETS
Tracey Folly

Man 'borrows' a different car every night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in an interesting neighborhood. There was always something happening, and I could see most of it through my living room window. The neighbors who lived across the street were the source of much entertainment. They were always up to something.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Navy
The Guardian

Dance like no one’s watching – and six more ways to recapture childhood fun

Skills such as riding a bike or learning to swim are often considered part of growing up – but not everyone gets to experience these childhood staples, and some only discover them much later in life. Drew Barrymore, who has spoken about her traumatic childhood in the past, recently shared TikToks of herself enjoying the experiences that, in a more conventional youth, might be considered unexceptional. In one, she laughs in pure pleasure at feeling the rain on her skin; in another, she dances with abandon in her living room. Here, seven writers describe belatedly embracing “childlike” endeavours – and experiencing the joy they can bring later in life.
THEATER & DANCE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: Another chance to say goodbye

When our daughters were young, my wife and I worked opposite schedules – she during the day and I at night. It wasn’t a bad situation for a young family that couldn’t afford day care – and it worked for us right up until both girls were old enough to be in school all day. […] The post Editor’s Notebook: Another chance to say goodbye appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy