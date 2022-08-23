ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

fox8live.com

Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Night, Downtown Hammond’s free and family-friendly annual festival, is set to take place Fri., Aug. 26 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Every year...
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Loranger Jamboree moved to Southeastern

Pine is playing in the Loranger Jamboree on Aug 26. The jamboree was originally scheduled to be at Loranger, but has been moved to Strawberry Stadium on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University. The event will start with Jewel Sumner and St. Thomas Aquinas at 6 p.m. with Pine and...
LORANGER, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Evelyn Burneva Ellzey

Evelyn Burneva Delancey Ellzey was born in Bogalusa on July 22, 1922, to the late Letha Mae Pittman Delancey and T.W. Delancey and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the age of 100 years. She lived a long and blessed life and she was extremely...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Wooden Boat Festival 2022

The Wooden Boat Festival will celebrate 31 years on the banks of the beautiful Tchefuncte River. Presented by the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, this premier family event attracts over one hundred classic boats, hundreds of spectator boats, and wooden boats and music enthusiasts for this two-day celebration. Come enjoy the great food, live music, children’s activities (10 AM-4 PM), arts and crafts and don’t miss the Quick’n Dirty Boat Building Contest on Sunday.
MADISONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
LIVINGSTON, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
bogalusadailynews.com

Jackie “Jack” McAlister

Jackie “Jack” Lloyd McAlister passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jack proudly served his country, in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer for four years. He received many honors to include, Good conduct medal, Overseas service ribbon, Rifle M-16 (sharpshooter) and Hand Grenade (expert).
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Three sought in Robert gas station theft

ROBERT, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a felony theft at a gas station in Robert. On Aug. 12, three men are accused of entering the Sportsman's Parade gas station in Robert and are accused of forcing entry into the kitchen before entering the manager's office.
ROBERT, LA
NOLA.com

Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront

A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
bogalusadailynews.com

YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday

It’s time to hit the links. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will take place on Saturday at the Bogalusa Country Club. “This is our 18th annual tournament,” YMCA CEO Toni St.Philip said. “I’ve personally been involved in this for 12 years. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. This is very important to helping us provide the programs we provide here at the ‘Y.’ I would like to thank those who have sponsored our tournament throughout the years.”
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff’s deputy receives national recognition

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Katie Dillon was recognized by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) as Corrections Officer of the Year for the Southern region of the United States. At the JAILCON Southern Regional Training Conference held in Huntsville, Ala., Dillon was...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding missing woman

The TPSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Lugo Fleetwood (46 years of age W/F). Ms. Fleetwood was reported missing on August 18, 2022 after she failed to report to work. Ms. Fleetwood is possibly driving a gray colored Honda CR-V and is known to frequent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
96.5 KVKI

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

School board names interim Hancock superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School District has a new interim superintendent to serve the remainder of the school year. Rhett Ladner was approved by a unanimous decision at the Aug. 23 board meeting. This decision comes after a the board voted to terminate the contract of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

