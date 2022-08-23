Read full article on original website
Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Night, Downtown Hammond’s free and family-friendly annual festival, is set to take place Fri., Aug. 26 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Every year...
Loranger Jamboree moved to Southeastern
Pine is playing in the Loranger Jamboree on Aug 26. The jamboree was originally scheduled to be at Loranger, but has been moved to Strawberry Stadium on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University. The event will start with Jewel Sumner and St. Thomas Aquinas at 6 p.m. with Pine and...
Evelyn Burneva Ellzey
Evelyn Burneva Delancey Ellzey was born in Bogalusa on July 22, 1922, to the late Letha Mae Pittman Delancey and T.W. Delancey and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the age of 100 years. She lived a long and blessed life and she was extremely...
Classic three-ring circus will come to town for 5 shows in September: Ticket info here
Tickets are on sale now for the Spectacular Circus, headed to the metro area Sept. 23-25. Carden International Circus' three-ring show will have five performances at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and, of course, clowns will be on hand for the family-friendly experience. The...
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
Wooden Boat Festival 2022
The Wooden Boat Festival will celebrate 31 years on the banks of the beautiful Tchefuncte River. Presented by the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, this premier family event attracts over one hundred classic boats, hundreds of spectator boats, and wooden boats and music enthusiasts for this two-day celebration. Come enjoy the great food, live music, children’s activities (10 AM-4 PM), arts and crafts and don’t miss the Quick’n Dirty Boat Building Contest on Sunday.
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022
As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Jackie “Jack” McAlister
Jackie “Jack” Lloyd McAlister passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jack proudly served his country, in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer for four years. He received many honors to include, Good conduct medal, Overseas service ribbon, Rifle M-16 (sharpshooter) and Hand Grenade (expert).
Three sought in Robert gas station theft
ROBERT, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a felony theft at a gas station in Robert. On Aug. 12, three men are accused of entering the Sportsman's Parade gas station in Robert and are accused of forcing entry into the kitchen before entering the manager's office.
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday
It’s time to hit the links. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will take place on Saturday at the Bogalusa Country Club. “This is our 18th annual tournament,” YMCA CEO Toni St.Philip said. “I’ve personally been involved in this for 12 years. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. This is very important to helping us provide the programs we provide here at the ‘Y.’ I would like to thank those who have sponsored our tournament throughout the years.”
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
Sheriff’s deputy receives national recognition
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Katie Dillon was recognized by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) as Corrections Officer of the Year for the Southern region of the United States. At the JAILCON Southern Regional Training Conference held in Huntsville, Ala., Dillon was...
TPSO seeks help finding missing woman
The TPSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Lugo Fleetwood (46 years of age W/F). Ms. Fleetwood was reported missing on August 18, 2022 after she failed to report to work. Ms. Fleetwood is possibly driving a gray colored Honda CR-V and is known to frequent...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and three of her top aides were in France for four days back in June and spent more than $40,000 on the trip, according to records obtained by FOX 8. The mayor’s first-class flight cost almost $18,000. Records show she...
School board names interim Hancock superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School District has a new interim superintendent to serve the remainder of the school year. Rhett Ladner was approved by a unanimous decision at the Aug. 23 board meeting. This decision comes after a the board voted to terminate the contract of...
