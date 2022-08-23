ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Packers Running Back Will Miss Season's First 4 Games

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay placed Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He's recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. The Packers also...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
The Spun

Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts

The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
NBC Sports

Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility

Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
The Times Herald

Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season

Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
NBC Sports

Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison

The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
Yardbarker

The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option

The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter out of Detroit's Tuesday lineup

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Miguel Cabrera was announced as Detroit's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .291...
Yardbarker

Recap: Josh Dobbs Show Not Enough as Browns Fall to Eagles

Even with the valiant efforts of quarterback Josh Dobbs in the first half, the balanced attack of the Philadelphia Eagles proved too much for the Cleveland Browns as the Eagles claimed a narrow 21-20 victory Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Those guys competed like crazy, [I’m] very, very pleased with...
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports

PBT Podcast: Durant returns to Nets, but is this really over?

Kevin Durant has decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets, a decision that is both surprising and inevitable. But does anyone think the drama in Brooklyn is really over?. Corey Robinson from NBC Sports and myself delve into all of it, starting with how Durant didn’t have the leverage he thought he had. Combine that with the Nets never lowering their sky-high asking price, and that neither the team nor KD could create a bidding war (which they had expected), and you end up with a stalemate. And KD is coming back.
