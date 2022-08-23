ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Police: Shelton massage therapist touched woman inappropriately, operated without license

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQBkB_0hS5MCqs00

A Shelton massage therapist inappropriately touched a female client, made lewd comments to her, and operated without a license, police say.

Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, of Seymour was charged with sexual assault, and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police say a female client of M Spa located at 61 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton filed a complaint with police after she told investigators Daubenhauser touched her inappropriately and made lewd comments to her.

During the investigation, police say they discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy.

Daubenhauser was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Comments / 22

ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
5d ago

Look ladys..If you need a massage that bad have your husband do it!!!!..You go to these seedy places for a rub down and then act like a victim when these professional theripists try to make a tip by giving you a release right??.. It's like this, If you walk down a Chicago Ally at 3 in the morning with a mini skirt on and end up assaulted then don't be crying wolf..

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child

ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
ANSONIA, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man

On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
msn.com

Suffolk Contractor Bilked Clients Of Thousands Of Dollars: Cops

SHIRLEY, NY — A Suffolk man scammed customers out of over $20,000 over the past six months, police said. Steven Vitagliano, the owner of the Mastic-based company, Line Up Fence Co, made "verbal and written agreements" to install fencing outside of several homes within the confines of the 7th Precinct over the past six months, but did not perform the work, police said.
MASTIC, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
City
Seymour, CT
PIX11

Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Contractor Arrested for Defrauding Customers Out of $20,000+

Suffolk County Police have arrested a Mastic man for scamming customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months. Steven Vitagliano, owner of Mastic based company Line Up Fence Co, made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties within the confines of the Seventh Precinct over the past six months. Vitagliano would accept payment in the form of cash or checks and failed to do the contracted work before he stopped communicating with the customers.
MASTIC, NY
longisland.com

NCPD: Man Arrested After Crashing Car into Farmingdale Home, Fleeing on Foot

The Eighth squad reports the arrest of an Astoria man for a Criminal Mischief that occurred in Farmingdale. According to Detectives, Eighth Precinct officers while on patrol observed a 2019 Volkswagen Golf which had crashed into a home located at 36 Stratford Green. After a thorough investigation it was determined that Calogero Messina, 20, had driven his vehicle into the residence and then fled the scene on foot.
FARMINGDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Massage Therapy#Massage Therapist#Spa#Violent Crime
Eyewitness News

Police respond to a domestic violence incident on Vernon Ave

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to a domestic incident at 106 Vernon Avenue earlier this evening. A male in his thirties was taken into custody. No weapons were located, according to police. A female victim suffered minor injuries.
VERNON, CT
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DANBURY, CT
News 12

Police: 1 arrested in Milford robbery; 2nd suspect at large

Police say one person was arrested in connection to a robbery in Milford on Saturday, but a second suspect is still at large. Milford police say 18-year-old Niza Clark, of Stratford, was arrested by Bridgeport police around 10 p.m. Saturday. Clark and another suspect are accused of holding a man...
MILFORD, CT
fox5ny.com

Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door

NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy