Police: Shelton massage therapist touched woman inappropriately, operated without license

A Shelton massage therapist inappropriately touched a female client, made lewd comments to her, and operated without a license, police say.

Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, of Seymour was charged with sexual assault, and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police say a female client of M Spa located at 61 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton filed a complaint with police after she told investigators Daubenhauser touched her inappropriately and made lewd comments to her.

During the investigation, police say they discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy.

Daubenhauser was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.