Defending 6AI football champion Jenks poised for another shot at gold

By Patrick Kays | Photo by Karen Schwartz

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Jenks Trojans.

HEAD COACH

Keith Riggs

RETURNING STARTERS

7 offense, 3 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 12-1

District record: 7-0, 1st in District 6AI-1

Playoffs: Won 6AI title, 30-15, against Tulsa Union

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Jaiden Carroll, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Carroll was the MVP for the Trojans in last year’s championship victory against Tulsa Union with 27 rushes for 147 yards. He is arguably one of the best running backs in the state and will take that momentum into the 2022 season.

He had 199 carries for 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

RB/DB Jalyn Stanford, 5-10, 185, Sr.

The second punch at running back for the Trojans comes with Stanford. Stanford had 68 carries for 594 yards with nine touchdowns, and was a major piece defensively with 66 tackles and two interceptions at defensive back. He is one of the best two-way players in the state.

OL Landon Zaldivar, 6-5, 291, Sr.

The Memphis commit is a man among boys. He possesses long arms and a strong frame and should be a benefit to the Trojans' backfield.

LB Cooper Crissup, 5-9, 185, Sr.

Crissup made some major noise for Jenks last year, racking up 157 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. He will be an impact player behind the defensive trench.

DL Jackson Standlee, 6-4, 238, Sr.

Coming off a season with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, Standlee is a strong figure at the defensive line position. He will make an impact this year.

QB Ike Owens, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Some unusual circumstances propelled Owens into his role as the Trojans' projected starting quarterback.

Shaker Reisig, who as a freshman was instrumental to the Trojans' run to the title transferred in the offseason to Union, the same team he beat to win his first career start; not to mention the team Jenks beat to win the 6AI gold ball.

Then a highly regarded freshman, Jackson Presley, went back to California after having arrived from there to Jenks several months prior, leaving the door open for Owens to take over behind center.

But Owens has had starting experience before, having started the Trojans' first two ballgames last season. He also knows the program and the system, so he should step right in seamlessly and help lead Jenks to another shot at gold.

OUTLOOK

The defending 6AI champions look poised to repeat and are one title away from tying Ada (19) for most football championships in school history in the state of Oklahoma.

The Trojans have one of the strongest arguments for the best running back duo in the state and one of the deepest rosters in the state.

With the Bixby Spartans on the scene in 6AI, Jenks will have another threat to its throne, joining Union and Broken Arrow, but there shouldn’t be much thought to it. The Trojans are the favorite.

They will open the season vs Edmond Santa Fe on Aug. 26.

The Trojans will have their home opener on Sept. 2 against Owasso, and then the following week, Sept. 9, they travel to Union for the renewal of the "Backyard Bowl."

District 6AI-1 play for Jenks starts on Sept. 23 against Enid. The Trojans close out the regular season with two key ballgames; home against Broken Arrow on Oct. 28, and then traveling to Bixby on Nov. 3 in a game that will be televised nationally by the ESPN family of networks.

COACH SAID

"We are excited about the group we have coming back. ... We have some talented young players battling to win those open positions." - Keith Riggs