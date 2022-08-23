ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

CNN Plans to Air Murdoch Documentary Originally Created for Streaming

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTqm3_0hS5Lzcu00

CNN sure likes to keep ’em guessing.

After canceling media-affairs show “Reliable Sources,” which often tilted at the content of Fox News Channel , CNN plans to air a previously-announced documentary mini-series about that network’s owners.

“The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” a seven-part documentary series previously planned for the now-scuttled streaming site CNN+ , will debut on CNN”s flagship cable outlet in the fall. The original series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 25.

The series was produced with The New York Times and Left/Right and is based on the New York Times Magazine article “How Rupert Murdoch ’s Empire of Influence Remade the World,” by journalists Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg. They serve as consulting producers on the series. The program aims to examine the rise of Rupert Murdoch, his global influence and the battle for succession among his children. In an announcement about the series in February, CNN said the series “charts the high-stakes deal making, political maneuvering and dynastic betrayals — and how the ambitions of one family birthed one of the largest media empires in history.”

Corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery has made clear it wants CNN to tamp down on many of the themes that made the network stand out when it was managed by former chief Jeff Zucker. During his term, anchors were given leeway to express passion and offer opinion about the topics they cover, and Fox News Channel has been a frequent target of anchors including Brian Stelter, Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta. Stelter departed CNN on Sunday, after the cancellation of “Reliable Sources,” which he anchored.

“The Murdochs; Empire of Influence” is based on a long feature by New York Times reporters Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg. It will air on Sundays at 10pm on CNN, which is working under new chief Chris Licht to create a revamped block of Sunday programming.

Executive producers for the series are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Erica Sashin for Left/Right; Sam Dolnick and Kathleen Lingo for The New York Times; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series. Journalists Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg of The New York Times serve as consulting producers.

VIP+ Analysis: Why Cable News Has a Big 9 P.M. Problem

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

David P. Gelles Takes Executive Producer Role at ‘Meet The Press’

David P. Gelles, a longtime CNN producer who most recently had a hand in the creation of programs for the streaming hub CNN+, is returning to NBC News, where he will serve as executive producer of the Sunday flagship “Meet The Press.” He starts in the new role on Thursday. September 1. Before tackling the assignment of developing programs for CNN+, Gelles supervised all of CNN’s political and special-events programming. “This mix of Washington savvy and dedication to finding unique ways to reach new audiences is why I know he’ll be a terrific next partner for Chuck and leader for the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Showtime Announces Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Documentary ‘Stand’ (TV News Roundup)

Showtime Sports Documentary Films is set to release a documentary feature based on the life of basketball star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, entitled “Stand.” The documentary will premiere in early 2023. Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, “Stand” explores the personal and professional struggles of Abdul-Rauf, from being bullied as a child due to his Tourette’s syndrome to becoming a target of hate speech and Islamophobia during his basketball career. The documentary film features exclusive interviews with several basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali and Ice Cube. “It is an honor to be collaborating...
BASKETBALL
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
TheDailyBeast

CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire

This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Peter Bart: Cable News Needs To Recruit New Anchors Amid Fears Centrist Hosts Won’t Fly

News junkies this week are agitated over the disappearance of CNN’s Reliable Sources, but cable news network chiefs have a deeper concern: the disappearance of reliable anchors. Ratings of news shows continue to plunge as programmers struggle to figure out what sort of host (and ideology) would appeal to their once formidable audiences. Power players like John Malone have proposed that viewers might welcome a return to centrist personalities rather than shrill advocates like Sean Hannity. Skeptics counter that there is no “middle” in America anymore: Witness the list of missing hosts like Brian Williams, Chris Wallace or Chris Cuomo. Or Brian...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’

Cutthroat CNN boss Chris Licht is set to drop the hammer on the struggling morning news program New Day, Radar has confirmed.When Licht fired Brian Stelter and his lowly rated Unreliable Sources show last week, the top brass braced staff for more changes: “There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”That next big “change” that Licht will announce within days will be the demise of New Day, the brainchild of former honcho Jeff Zucker which has been on the air since 2013.New Day will be replaced by a new as yet unnamed roundtable program...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Fox News Channel#Warner Bros
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg tells Elisabeth Hasselbeck she was her 'first conservative' in return to 'The View'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Wednesday's guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck that it was "great" to have the former host as her "first conservative" on the show. Goldberg welcomed Hasselbeck back to "The View" on Wednesday and said she's had some of the "best conversations" with the former conservative host. Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003 to 2013; Goldberg joined the program in 2007.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Meet The Press’ Changes: John Reiss To Take New Role On NBC News Now Show, David P. Gelles To Succeed Him As Executive Producer Of Sunday Broadcast

John Reiss is moving from his role as executive producer of Meet the Press to NBC News Now’s seasonal, single-topic show Meet the Press Reports, and he will be succeeded at the Sunday broadcast by David P. Gelles, who is returning to the network after nearly a decade at CNN. Reiss has been EP of Meet the Press for the past eight years, and will shift to the streaming series that he and Chuck Todd, the moderator of Meet the Press and NBC News political director, launched in 2020. The series will enter its fifth season this fall, with each season...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy