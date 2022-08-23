Democrat Minnesota AG ripped by GOP challenger for 'frivolous' climate change suit amid soaring violent crime

Read full article on original website
Tim Scott rejects claims Roe overturn will hurt GOP, cites 'infanticide' discussion by Northam
Top Republican Tim Scott rejects claims the GOP's electoral prospects at the November midterms are trending downward due to social conservatives' victory on abortion at the Supreme Court. Responding to a clip of Janet Yellen injecting abortion into economics on "The Story" Thursday, Scott said it was "utterly irresponsible and...
Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities
Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday. GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a...
Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
Florida GOP candidate on Twitter account suspension: You can't silence me because I'm a Black conservative
One Florida Republican congressional candidate is slamming Twitter for what the platform called a "false positive" after it banned his account one night before what would have been his primary election. Dr. Drew Montez Clark, who is running to flip the 20th Congressional District, joined "Fox & Friends First" to...
Crist slams DeSantis voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: 'I don't want your vote'
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist had some harsh words for supporters of his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his first press conference as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wednesday morning. "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you...
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Laura Ingraham: Whenever a Democrat claims to be a moderate, they are lying
Laura Ingraham sounded off on U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan portraying himself as a "moderate Democrat" against "real populist" J.D. Vance on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Here's an Angle: rule of thumb. Whenever a Democrat in an election year claims to be a sensible moderate or claims that he's going to challenge his party's orthodoxy, he's lying. National Review's headline today made me howl. Moderate Democrats come out against Biden's out-of-touch student loan forgiveness.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy says inlet tides next renewable energy source while pushing back on DC's oil aversion
MAT-SU BOROUGH, Alaska – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy heralded a potential new renewable energy source largely unique to the Last Frontier, while criticizing federal Democrats' continued battle against utilizing the state's vast oil and gas reserves. Cook Inlet, which extends south from the state's largest city, Anchorage, down the...
Charlie Crist should apologize over DeSantis voters comments: Harold Ford Jr
Fox News contributor Harold Ford Jr. called on Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist to apologize for disparaging Floridians who voted for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on "The Five." CRIST SLAMS DESANTIS VOTERS AFTER WINNING FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION: "I DON'T WANT YOUR VOTE" HAROLD FORD JR: Look, I would take...
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
California saw increase in killings, violent crime in 2021, according to released report
California saw an uptick in violent crime in 2021, including an increase in homicides, according to data released Friday by state officials. The figures are part of the California Criminal Justice Statistical Report released by state Attorney General Rob Bonta. "While crime rates remain significantly below their historical highs, property...
Washington Examiner
Woke policies are destroying Minnesota
Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
Pennsylvania woman falls victim to bank app scam, loses $2,000
A Pennsylvania woman lost $2,000 to a bank app scam after paying what she believed was her electricity bill. Kandace Kettren told WTAE-TV her phone rang Monday night from a number associated with Duquesne Light Company. "When she answered, she said she was told her electricity would be turned off...
Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy's car
A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened in Snohomish...
Arizona CBP agents find 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian. Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries said on Wednesday that the crutches were being used by a pedestrian. During an inspection, according to Humphries, a...
Georgia county sees second school bus driver arrested for DUI in less than a week, parents ‘beyond mad’
A school bus driver in Pickens County, Georgia, was arrested for alleged drunk driving, just days after another driver in the same county had a similar experience. Officers arrested Tammy Decerbo, 43, Monday morning. It was roughly an hour after she completed her morning route, so no students were on board. Still, parents were upset, especially after Jeffrey Tucker was arrested for DUI and other offenses on Friday.
Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
