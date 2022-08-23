ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Democrat Minnesota AG ripped by GOP challenger for 'frivolous' climate change suit amid soaring violent crime

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: Whenever a Democrat claims to be a moderate, they are lying

Laura Ingraham sounded off on U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan portraying himself as a "moderate Democrat" against "real populist" J.D. Vance on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Here's an Angle: rule of thumb. Whenever a Democrat in an election year claims to be a sensible moderate or claims that he's going to challenge his party's orthodoxy, he's lying. National Review's headline today made me howl. Moderate Democrats come out against Biden's out-of-touch student loan forgiveness.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jim Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Climate Change#Exxonmobil#Changing Climate#Minnesota Ag#Gop#Democratic#Republican
Washington Examiner

Woke policies are destroying Minnesota

Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents find 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian. Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries said on Wednesday that the crutches were being used by a pedestrian. During an inspection, according to Humphries, a...
NOGALES, AZ
Fox News

Georgia county sees second school bus driver arrested for DUI in less than a week, parents ‘beyond mad’

A school bus driver in Pickens County, Georgia, was arrested for alleged drunk driving, just days after another driver in the same county had a similar experience. Officers arrested Tammy Decerbo, 43, Monday morning. It was roughly an hour after she completed her morning route, so no students were on board. Still, parents were upset, especially after Jeffrey Tucker was arrested for DUI and other offenses on Friday.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy