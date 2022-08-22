Read full article on original website
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
Visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana
Located outside Arlee and Missoula, Montana, is a hidden gem you may not know about: the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. The garden is located on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ land on the Flathead Reservation. The Garden of One thousand Buddhas is a public park and botanical garden...
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
Drone video of the Double Arrow Lookout in Seeley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Double Arrow Lookout in the Seeley Swan area. Watch all our drone videos: NBCMontana.com/news/sky-team.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
City approves new cable franchise in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
Columbia Falls, Lake County Receive Infrastructure Grants
The city of Columbia Falls received a $10 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant from the Department of Transportation that will fund a series of reconstruction and improvement projects in the area. Increased funding for RAISE Grants was a key component of the bipartisan infrastructure law...
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
New Missoula outdoor shelter could hold 30 modular homes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials are taking the next steps toward a new temporary safe outdoor space in town. Tuesday is the last day for contractors to submit bids to construct the new Missoula Pallet Shelter on West Broadway. The site is just east of the...
Big Ditch gets emergency repairs
The Big Ditch was shut down last Thursday to repair a substantial leak that had developed in the canal bank northeast of Corvallis and south of Stevensville near Popham Lane. The Big Ditch brings irrigation water from behind the dam at Lake Como and stretches over 75 miles to the Eagle Watch area near Florence, irrigating over 16,665 acres. The main canal has an initial capacity of 350 cubic feet per second.
Television show casting Indigenous talent
PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
12 Percent Tax Increase Part of 2023 Missoula City Budget
Residents will be facing a nearly 12 percent tax increase as part of the new Fiscal Year 2023 City of Missoula Budget. We spoke with acting Mayor Gwen Jones on Wednesday and she provided details about the new budget. “We had a nine-hour budget hearing Monday night, which was pretty...
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
It’s National Dog Day. Check Out Some of Missoula’s Best Puppers
In my opinion everyday is National Dog Day. These furry buddies are one of the greatest things to have ever been put on earth(right next to cold beer and heavy metal). I don't know what I would do without my dog. Missoula is definitely a "dog town". I'm always impressed...
UM Professor Celebrates $10 Million Grant for Native Students
University of Montana Chemistry Professor and Director of Indigenous Research and STEM Education, Aaron Thomas told us on Thursday that UM’s share of a $10 million grant from the National Science Foundation will be $1.8 million to boost the underrepresentation of Alaska Native and American Indian students in STEM disciplines and the workforce.
