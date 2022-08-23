Julia Fox Tells Parents To Buy Kids Cleaning Supplies Instead Of Toys

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Fox is sharing some interesting ideas about parenting small children. Taking to TikTok, the mother of 19-month-old Valentino revealed that he "doesn't care for his toys." She continued, "He is actually more interested in what I'm doing."

The Uncut Gems actress and performance artist started out her video with some history. "I'm just here to remind you guys that childhood, the idea, the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century ," she said. "Prior to that children were just regarded as little adults."

She then continued with her own hypothesis about modern society's romanticization of childhood. "I think that the idea of childhood was invented as a way to just get parents to spend a lot of money on s--t that kids don't... it's not really teaching your kid anything. And you end up raising a kid that's helpless and doesn't know what to do."

That's when she suggested, "I suggest everyone buy their kid a little mini mop, a mini broom and start teaching them those life skills really young so that when they enter the real world they don't have to outsource for everything and they know how to do things for themselves."

Fox's TikTok sparked some intriguing multicultural conversations. "All Mexican kids have little brooms and mops. I loved mine lol," wrote one user. Some users got academic, "We love a capitalist class labor relations conscious queen." And of course, it also prompted some jokes. "I make my toddler file my taxes," one person commented. "My baby carried his own bags home from the hospital after I gave birth," joked another.