ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Julia Fox Tells Parents To Buy Kids Cleaning Supplies Instead Of Toys

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhreP_0hS5LlVy00
Photo: Getty Images

Julia Fox is sharing some interesting ideas about parenting small children. Taking to TikTok, the mother of 19-month-old Valentino revealed that he "doesn't care for his toys." She continued, "He is actually more interested in what I'm doing."

The Uncut Gems actress and performance artist started out her video with some history. "I'm just here to remind you guys that childhood, the idea, the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century ," she said. "Prior to that children were just regarded as little adults."

She then continued with her own hypothesis about modern society's romanticization of childhood. "I think that the idea of childhood was invented as a way to just get parents to spend a lot of money on s--t that kids don't... it's not really teaching your kid anything. And you end up raising a kid that's helpless and doesn't know what to do."

@juliafox

♬ original sound - Julia fox

That's when she suggested, "I suggest everyone buy their kid a little mini mop, a mini broom and start teaching them those life skills really young so that when they enter the real world they don't have to outsource for everything and they know how to do things for themselves."

Fox's TikTok sparked some intriguing multicultural conversations. "All Mexican kids have little brooms and mops. I loved mine lol," wrote one user. Some users got academic, "We love a capitalist class labor relations conscious queen." And of course, it also prompted some jokes. "I make my toddler file my taxes," one person commented. "My baby carried his own bags home from the hospital after I gave birth," joked another.

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
The US Sun

Urgent breakfast warning issued to parents of kids and teens

BREAKFAST is often a quick grab and go meal - especially when you have teenagers. But new research warns that not eating breakfast at home could have dire consequences for your child's behavioural health. Scientists in Spain have found young people who eat their first meal of the day at...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Labor Relations#Tiktok#Mexican
Briana Belcher

Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’

Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

More than 26 million free meals were served to students every day because of a federal free school lunch for all program that started during the pandemic. Now, that program is ending and families must apply for meal coverage, but only certain incomes meet the requirements. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke with families directly impacted and looks at how one school district is trying to meet the need.Aug. 22, 2022.
ADVOCACY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy